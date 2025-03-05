Gambia: Court Admits Alleged PIU Shooter's Financial Records

The High Court has admitted into evidence several key pieces of evidence, including bank books, rent receipts, and financial records of the alleged PIU shooter seized from his residence.

During cross-examination by defence counsel Lamin J. Darboe, the accused Ousainou Bojang confirmed the authenticity of the documents, which were subsequently tendered into evidence without objection from the prosecution. However, the defence raised concerns over a missing receipt, prompting an adjournment for its retrieval.

Ousainou testified that the Police took items from his house, such as a record book, two bank account books of Agib and Access banks, andbank receipts for the rent payment for a house he managed, owned by a white lady called Claudette Francis. He added that the police also took his shoes, black jacket and other items.

Asked if he, Ousainou, would be able to recognize the items if shown to him, he confirmed he would, because some of the receipts have D10,000, D20,000, and D9,000, and also the name of his"white lady, Claudette Francis".

Counsel Lamin J. Darboe handed over the receipt of 9,000 for Ousainou to confirm. After a thorough look, Ousainou confirmed it. The counsel sought to tender the receipt into evidence with no objection from the Director of Public Prosecution, A.M. Yusuf.

The presiding Judge, Justice E. Jaiteh, granted the application and admitted the receipt into evidence.

The defence counsel further handed over the bank books of Agib Bank and Access Bank to the accused to confirm if those were his bank books and after a thorough look, the accused confirmed that the bank books bearing his name were his savings account books.

Counsel Darboe then applied to tender the bank books into evidence without any objection from the Director of Public Prosecutions A.M. Yusuf.

Ousainou the accused further testified that he managed a property owned by Claudette Francis and that he had kept record books one of which contained a receipt for a router he bought from QCell.

Counsel L.J Darboe handed over the books to Ousainou for confirmation, and after a keen look, Ousainou confirmed them as the books he kept his receipts and records in. Counsel Darboe applied to tender the books into evidence, respectively, without any objection from the DPP.

When asked about the QCell router receipt, Ousainou said his name was written on the receipt. However, he told the court that he could not recall the amount in the receipt "but it could likely be D3,000".

Counsel Darboe handed the receipt to Ousainou for confirmation and Ousainou confirmed it to be his. Counsel Darboe further applied to tender the QCell router receipt into evidence and the presiding judge, Justice Jaiteh, granted the application and admitted the said receipt with related documents into evidence.

"You also mentioned a black jacket and white shoes, along with a receipt for D20,000," Counsel Darboe asked and the accused confirmed stating that. However, the counsel informed the court that the DPP misplaced the receipt for D20,000 after it was given to him, as required for the prosecution to receive the items it intended to rely on.

"The DPP did not return the receipt," the defence counsel pointed out.

The counsel thus requested an adjournment to allow the DPP to provide the receipt so he could tender it into evidence.

The case continues today.