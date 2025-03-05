Gambia: BCC Rejects Allegations of Misusing EU Funds

Rohey Malick Lowe, the mayor of Banjul has rejected recent allegations that her council misappropriates funds from the EU-funded Banjul-Ostend City Partnership.

She described the claims made by Councillor Maxim Dock of Belgium as "untrue, malicious, and deeply disrespectful", saying "every financial resource has been managed with utmost transparency and strict compliance with EU regulations."

Councilor Maxim claimed that the BCC is misusing EU funds to purchase cotton for the mayor's office and a staff retreat.

"The BCC has never been found lacking in its responsibilities. In fact, an internal audit was conducted, and it revealed no misuse of funds by the BCC. How could we misappropriate funds that we do not have signing authority over?" she queried during a press conference at the BCC yesterday.

Mayor Lowe reject Maxim's accusations misleading, while praising the longstanding partnership between the BCC and Ostend, which she said has flourished for 20 years. "It deeply saddens me to be here today addressing the claims made by Maxim in Belgium. It's challenging for me to discuss these issues, especially given our two-decade partnership with Ostend. Yet, as the leader of this institution, I cannot permit anyone to tarnish our reputation as they see fit," she postulated.

"I want to strongly emphasise that our sister-city partnership is a true win-win scenario. While we may have limited resources, we can only share what we possess. It's important to recognise that this collaboration does not solely benefit Banjul; Ostend City is also benefiting. Currently, we have 13 students and two nurses engaged in research here, and nearly every month, students from their city come to work alongside ours."

She expressed her gratitude to the EU for their professionalism and ongoing support for the BCC, stating: "We cannot thank the EU enough. My collaboration with the EU office here has been incredibly professional."

"The European funds being allocated to Banjul are not solely from Ostend; they represent contributions from Ostend, BCC, and various European nations. Some may question how BCC is involved; I want to clarify that we play a significant role because we own the land. For instance, if you visit Crab Island today, you'll find 23 well-equipped classrooms."

"I have never signed a cheque from this EU project, as they hold all the power over such transactions. Even when we need to make a purchase, like for mobile devices, we must submit a request to them for approval or denial. Thus, the claims by Maxim regarding the misuse of EU funds are unfounded."

"Additionally, I have never set foot in Belgium, whereas some are visiting for this project. For me, it's not about traveling to Belgium; it's about making a real difference in the lives of the people of Banjul."

Modou Jonga, the Chief Executive Officer of the Banjul City Council, stated:

"It is our duty to organise a press conference to clarify that Maxim is just one of 41 councilors in Belgium. Additionally, it is crucial to emphasise that there are established procedures and regulations for terminating such a significant twinning agreement."

"Indeed, Maxim, as confirmed by our colleagues, lacks the authority and political clout to terminate this twinning partnership. The decision to end such a partnership must be approved by the mayor's board and the general council of the city of Ostend," he stated.