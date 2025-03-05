Gambia/Gabon: Gambia Local Based Team Restart Training Prior to Gabon 2nd Leg Clash

5 March 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia local based-team yesterday resumed intensive training prior to their 2025 Total Energies CHAN qualifier second-leg match away to Gabon on 8th March 2025.

The home based Scorpions are currently training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum for their decisive qualifier fixture against the Gabonese.

The Gambia local based team drew goalless with Gabon in their first-leg match played at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal last Friday.

Gaffer Alagie Sarr and his home-based Scorpions will use the upcoming days to improve on their weaknesses before their match against the Gabonese.

The Gambia local based team must avoid defeat against Gabon in their second leg fixture to fancy their chances of cruising to the next round of the 2025 Total Energies CHAN qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the winner between The Gambia and Gabon clash will face Algeria in the next round of the 2025 Total Energies CHAN qualifiers.

