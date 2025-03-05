Gambia: VP Jallow Finally Conferred Honoris Causa Doctorate Degree

5 March 2025
The Point (Banjul)

Earlier today, a distinguished delegation from the International Open University Headquarters, led by the Chancellor, Sheikh Professor Dr. Bilāl Philips, convened at the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia to formally present the prestigious Honoris Causa Doctorate Degree in Education to His Excellency, Vice President Muhammad B.S. Jallow.

The delegation included the Vice Chancellor Emeritus, the current Vice Chancellor, a Member of the Governing Council, the Director of Operations, and the Executive Assistant to the Vice Chancellor.

The award ceremony, held at the country's State House, was a momentous occasion recognizing Vice President Jallow's outstanding contributions to education, leadership, and national development.

The event was further honored by the presence of two esteemed members of the Cabinet--the Minister of Public Service and the Minister of Trade and Industry--alongside other senior government officials.

This honorary doctorate is a testament to Vice President Jallow's unwavering commitment to the advancement of education and public service in The Gambia. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency on this well-deserved recognition.

