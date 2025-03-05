Gambia: GFF Announces Untimely Passing of Demba K. Darboe

5 March 2025
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) regrets to announce the untimely demise of its Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Demba K. Darboe.

Dr. Darboe passed away at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul on Monday night.

He was laid to rest at his birth village of Kiang Bambako in the Lower River Region.

Dr. Darboe was a great man, a problem solver and the go to man for every member of the Executive Committee, staff and football stakeholders.

He opened his doors to everyone.

He was modest, kind, accommodating, patient and above all a very good Muslim.

His passing will leave a big vacuum not only at the GFF but for humanity in general.

The President, on behalf of the GFF Executive, staff and the stakeholders, extend deepest condolences to the bereaved family as well as the entire football family.

This sad news is extended to Minister of Youth and Sports, staff of the Ministry, National Sports Council and the entire sports family of the country.

May Allah grant him a permanent home in Jannatul Firdaou.

Source: GFF Media

Read the original article on The Point.

