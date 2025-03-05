Gambia: MPs Split Over UAE Visa Exemptions

Deputies yesterday raised concerns over the mutual visa exemption for diplomatic and service passport holders between The Gambia and the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement is aimed at developing the bilateral relations and strengthening the existing cooperation between the two countries, confirming their willingness to exempt nationals from entry visa requirements to each other's territory.

According to Article 1, "the United Arab Emirates settles for holders of diplomatic, special, service and ordinary passports, which are still valid for not less than six months to enter, depart, and transit through the territory of the other party without an entry visa and free of charge, and to stay for a maximum period of ninety (90) days. The Republic of The Gambia, as usual, only settles for holders of diplomatic and service passports which are still valid for not less than six (6) months to enter, depart, and transit through the territory of the other Party without an entry visa and free of charge, and to stay for a maximum period of ninety (90) days."

Reacting to the matter, the Member for Foni Kansala said the agreement favours the United Arab Emirates over the ordinary Gambian.

"Ordinary passport holders including potential businessmen are left out while diplomats and service passport holders; often government employees might not engage significantly in business there. I support equal treatment for all as a priority," he expressed.

Hon. Gibba further emphasised that for such agreements, there is need for balance; otherwise, it appears they are benefiting other countries more than their own.

Essa Conteh, Member for Jimara, outlined that although it is a positive step in strengthening the bilateral relations of both, he encouraged more such agreements including the USA, but added that the exemption of ordinary passport holders needs to be reconsidered.

However, Hon Conteh raised concerns about Article 1, which exempts all UAE passport holders from certain regulations, while only Gambian diplomatic and service passport holders receive similar treatment.

"I would appreciate clarification on this disparity. Nonetheless, I support this agreement as it will create opportunities for diplomats and civil servants,"

Fatou Cham, Member for Sanementereng, said equal treatment in this agreement is crucial, as it will help streamline visa processes for our youth seeking opportunities in the UAE. This agreement can benefit both parties significantly," she stated.

Omar Jammeh, the Janjanbureh lawmaker, also raised concern about the matter, pointing out that the agreement seems to include diplomats and service providers, while ordinary Gambians are overlooked.

"Many Gambians, especially Muslims, travel annually to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage. I urge that ordinary passport holders be included in this arrangement since a significant portion of our population seeks opportunities abroad, particularly in business."

Hon. Jammeh outlined that currently only diplomats benefit from certain privileges such as exemptions at the airport, while ordinary citizens pay for Securiport fee. He added that there is a need to broaden the approach and better support ordinary Gambians.

In the same vein, Member for Foni Jarol, Kebba Tumanding Sanneh, also called for the need to consider ordinary passport holders for economic reasons.

"Unemployment is a major issue, and allowing people to travel can benefit our economy. If we restrict their movement, we hinder economic growth. Those who wish to travel should be allowed to, as it creates opportunities."

Alagie Mbow, Member for Upper Saloum differs from other members, outlining that it is important as it facilitates travel for both Gambians and UAE citizens, while potentially boosting foreign investment in The Gambia but says cannot provide ordinary passport holders the privilege.

"Currently, outside the ECOWAS region, Gambians face challenges while traveling with an ordinary passport. This agreement is a step in the right direction, making it easier for foreign investors to come to Gambia and thus boosting our economy. We must ensure that we reduce restrictions to enhance the ease of doing business here," he said.

Hon. Mbow, however, argued that they must consider the economic disparities between Gambia and countries like the UAE. It's probable that more Gambians will apply to go to the UAE than vice versa.

"We should also support our local business sectors by factoring in their needs in these agreements to allow them easier access to transactions abroad. Overall, this is a commendable start as we seek to attract investment into The Gambia. So we take it as it is."

The Member for Central Baddibu, Sulayman Saho said that he had reservations about allowing ordinary passports to travel freely.

"Doing so could lead to a brain drain, as young individuals might leave our country, which could hinder development. We need to ensure that our youth remain here to contribute to the nation's growth while welcoming investments from other countries."

The Bundungka Kunda legislator, Sulayman Jammeh, also emphasised that in modern diplomacy, there is need to balance approach.

"We rely on citizens of the UAE economically, so we should consider how we issue diplomatic and service passports. Many successful Gambians hold ordinary passports and contribute to the economy. We should explore expanding access to service passports for individuals, like local councillors, to facilitate their travel and business opportunities. This way, more Gambians can benefit economically."