Africa: 10th African Day of School Feeding Commemorated in Bangui With Renewed Commitments to Expanding School Meal Programs Across Africa

The African Union Commission (AUC), in collaboration with the Government of the Central African Republic (CAR) and development partners, commemorated the 10th Anniversary of the African Day of School Feeding (ADSF) in Bangui, CAR, under the theme "A Decade of Nourishment: Celebrating the Past, Securing a Just Future." The event served as a key milestone in evaluating the progress made over the past decade in implementing school feeding programs across the continent and reaffirming commitments to sustaining and scaling up these initiatives.

While the broader celebrations began on February 28, the official African Day of School Feeding is designated as March 1 by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, through Assembly Decision AU Assembly (589 XXVI). Since its endorsement by AU Member States in 2016, ADSF has underscored the pivotal role of school feeding programs in enhancing education, child well-being, and food security across Africa.

The high-level official commemoration took place in the presence of H.E. Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic; H.E. Prof. Mohammed Belhocine, AU Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation (ESTI); representatives from the World Food Programme (WFP), AUDA-NEPAD, and other key partners. The two-day event also brought together Ministers of Education and Agriculture from AU Member States, international organizations, development partners, and key stakeholders.

In his address, H.E. Simplice Aurélien Zingas, Minister of Education of the CAR, reaffirmed his country's commitment to expanding access to nutritious meals for schoolchildren, emphasizing that school feeding is a critical tool in promoting education and social equity. Commissioner Belhocine echoed the AU's commitment to scaling up homegrown school feeding programs as part of Agenda 2063, ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals and quality education. The Bangui Declaration, presented during the event, reaffirmed AU Member States' commitments to strengthening domestic financing for school feeding to ensure sustainability, integrating local agricultural production into school meal programs to benefit smallholder farmers, and improving multi-sectoral coordination to enhance the impact of school feeding initiatives.

The event also featured remarks from key international partners. Fernanda Pacobahyba, President of the National Fund for the Development of Education of Brazil, highlighted the long-standing partnership between Brazil and the AU on school feeding programs. She noted that Brazil's national school feeding program, which serves over 40 million students annually, provides a model for integrating school meals into national education systems.

The Executive Director of the World Food Programme, Cindy McCain, praised African governments for their leadership in school feeding, highlighting that 87 million children across the continent now benefit from these programs, up from 66 million in 2022. He acknowledged that AU Member States now provide 70 percent of school feeding funds, a testament to their commitment to investing in education and nutrition. WFP reaffirmed its strong partnership with the AU and Member States to expand school meal programs and ensure that every African child has access to education and proper nutrition.

As part of the commemoration, the African Union officially launched the "#AfricaEducatesHer" campaign, an initiative aimed at promoting girls' education and ensuring their continued access to learning opportunities. The campaign recognizes the barriers that girls face in education, including poverty, gender discrimination, and socio-cultural challenges. By linking school feeding to gender equality, #AfricaEducatesHer reinforces the AU's commitment to inclusive education and empowering young girls across the continent.

The commemoration concluded with a school visit, where H.E. President Touadéra personally showcased projects that support homegrown school feeding. At Bouboui School, the delegation engaged with students, educators, and community members, witnessing firsthand the impact of school feeding programs on student retention, cognitive development, and academic performance. President Touadéra and Commissioner Belhocine toured classrooms, spoke with children benefiting from daily school meals, and participated in an exhibition of locally sourced agricultural products, demonstrating how homegrown school feeding programs support smallholder farmers and promote sustainable food systems. The delegation also took part in the distribution of meals to children, reaffirming their commitment to expanding access to school feeding across the continent.

As Africa looks ahead to the next decade of school feeding, the African Union and its partners remain committed to expanding access to quality education and nutrition for all children. Scaling up investment, strengthening policy implementation, and fostering regional and global cooperation will be essential to ensuring that no African child is left behind.