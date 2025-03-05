African Union Adopts the Statute for the Establishment of a Continental Food Safety Agency to Address Critical Health and Trade Challenges

The African Union has taken a historic step towards enhancing food safety across the continent with the adoption of the statute for the establishment of the Africa Food Safety Agency during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 16 February 2025. This landmark decision marks a significant advancement in the continent's commitment to protecting consumer health, strengthening Africa's food safety governance and facilitating trade in safe food products under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The soon to be established Africa Food Safety Agency will serve as a Specialized Technical Institution of the Africa Union, dedicated to coordinating and harmonizing food safety policies, regulations, and risk assessment frameworks across Member States. This move is in response to Africa's disproportionate burden of foodborne illnesses, which affects 91 million people and results in 137,000 deaths annually--one-third of the global mortality due to foodborne diseases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The economic toll of unsafe food is equally staggering, with the World Bank estimating losses of $110 billion annually in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia due to lost productivity and medical costs.

H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, welcome the adoption of the Statute, emphasizing the transformative impact of the establishment of the Africa Food Safety Agency as a crucial milestone in Africa's journey towards a more integrated and prosperous continent. This institution will play a pivotal role in harmonizing food safety standards across the continent, directly supporting AfCFTA objectives and advancing the goals of Agenda 2063.

"With the Africa Food Safety Agency, we are taking a decisive step towards transforming our agri-food systems. It will not only help protect public health but will also boost intra-African trade by facilitating the harmonization of food safety standards and supporting our Member States in building robust food control systems." noted H.E. Amb. Josefa Sacko, the outgoing Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment.

The Agency will establish a continental food safety data hub and rapid alert system, providing critical support to Member States in managing food safety risks and emergencies. It will also coordinate food safety initiatives at the continental level while complementing and strengthening the food safety coordination function of Regional Economic Communities.

Its establishment is expected to boost the competitiveness of Africa's food and agricultural products by ensuring compliance with international food safety standards. This will be instrumental in unlocking new market opportunities, reducing trade barriers, and enhancing consumer confidence in African food products.

The Africa Food Safety Agency will also work closely with AU Member States, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the private sector, research institutions, the ACFTA Secretariat and international partners to raise food safety levels to safeguard public health, reduce foodborne disease outbreaks, and ensure sustainable food production systems.

The African Union Commission has been tasked with fast-tracking the operationalization of the Africa Food Safety Agency, including putting in place structures and establishing frameworks working together with Member States and partners.

As Africa embarks on this transformative journey, the AU calls on all stakeholders--including governments, development partners, and the private sector--to support the operationalization of the Africa Food Safety Agency which would ensure that safe food becomes a priority for all African citizens.