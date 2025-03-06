Sudan's El Burhan Confirms 'Readiness to Stop Fighting Under Specific Conditions'

Cairo — The chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and de facto leader of the ruling junta, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, told the Arab Summit in Cairo on Tuesday, that he is "ready to cease hostilities under specific conditions".

In his address to the summit yesterday, El Burhan began by affirming Sudan's firm position in support of the Palestinian cause. At the same time, he declared his readiness to cease hostilities under specific conditions. El Burhan stressed Sudan's support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital, stressing the rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land under any justification. He also declared his support for Arab diplomatic moves aimed at protecting the rights of the Palestinian people and strengthening their steadfastness, noting Sudan's full support for the Egyptian-Arab initiative to rebuild Gaza without displacing its inhabitants.

On internal affairs, El Burhan stressed that Sudan is continuing its efforts to restore stability in the areas previously occupied by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), noting that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) succeeded in expelling them from large parts of the country and continue to work to eliminate them in the rest of the areas. He accused the RSF of committing widespread violations against citizens and infrastructure, noting that they are implementing foreign agendas aimed at weakening Sudan.

'Ready to stop fighting'

El Burhan also announced the Sudan's readiness to implement an immediate cessation of military operations, provided that the militia withdraws from the areas it occupies, lifts the siege on El Fasher and the rest of the cities of Darfur, and gathers in specific areas in preparation for its disarmament and military treatment.

On the political transition, he pointed out that the Sudanese government has put forward a roadmap for civil and constitutional transformation, which includes agreement on national constants, the appointment of a civilian government of independent professionals, and the launch of an inclusive Sudanese dialogue that paves the way for free and fair elections.

El Burhan concluded his speech by saluting the countries that support Sudan, praising in particular the support of Arab countries for the unity of Sudan and its national institutions, and praised the role of the League of Arab States and its Secretary-General in supporting the stability of Sudan and its national cause.

Radio Dabanga has approached the RSF for comment on El Burhan's remarks.