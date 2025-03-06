Sudan: Hamdok Calls for Urgent UN-AU 'Truce Talks' With Sudan's Warring Parties

Amsterdam / Port Sudan — Former Prime Minister of Sudan, and chairman of the leadership board of the Civilian Democratic Alliance of Revolutionary Forces (SOMOUD), Abdalla Hamdok, has appealed for an urgent meeting between the African Union Peace and Security Council and the United Nations Security Council, in the presence of the commanders of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the leader of the SPLM-N, Abdelaziz El Hilu, the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Abdelwahid El Nur, and the Civil Democratic Forces, to agree on a humanitarian truce and an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

In a video appeal broadcast on the SOMOUD media platforms, Hamdok said that the meeting aims to agree on confidence-building measures, which include agreement on effective ceasefire monitoring mechanisms, including the deployment of a regional and international peace mission, the opening of safe corridors for the delivery of humanitarian aid across Sudan's borders and within the affected areas, in addition to ensuring freedom of movement for civilians throughout Sudan, and agreeing to establish safe zones free of military activities, as well as stopping media escalation between the conflicting parties. Release all prisoners and detainees.

Arms embargo

He appealed to all regional and international parties to refrain from any action that prolongs the conflict, including imposing a comprehensive arms embargo on all parties to the conflict and ensuring that the sources of financing for the war are dried up.

He called for an international donor conference to close the funding gap identified by the UN response plan. He stressed the need to launch a credible and comprehensive peace process, led by the Sudanese, aimed at finding a political solution that addresses the roots of the crisis, through three simultaneous and integrated tracks, including the humanitarian track, the ceasefire track, and the political track.

The humanitarian track includes the delivery of aid and the protection of civilians, the ceasefire track includes agreement on a ceasefire and permanent security arrangements based on the Jeddah Agreement, and the political track includes the launch of a national dialogue that addresses the roots of the crisis and establishes sustainable peace in the country.

Hamdok said that the desired results of the peace process are a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive peace agreement, transitional constitutional arrangements based on broad consensus and restoring the path of the December revolution in the civil-democratic transition. As well as rebuilding and establishing a unified security and military system, professional, and national, away from politics and economics. Establish a justice and transitional justice process that holds violations accountable and provides redress for victims.

He stressed the need to form a transitional civilian authority with full powers, leading the country until elections, eliminating the effects of war and rebuilding Sudan.

Procedures

Hamdok announced the start of communication with the Sudanese military and civilian parties to discuss this appeal and the ideas put forward in it, in addition to communicating with regional and international powers to mobilise support for the implementation of these steps.

He stressed that they will present a detailed vision on the foundations of ending wars, achieving sustainable peace, and establishing the Sudanese state on democratic foundations. In addition to seeking to achieve a broad consensus on the foundations and principles of ending the war, through a round table / Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue that includes the widest possible sector of forces wishing to end the war. This process is organised through a preparatory committee of the main Sudanese parties, ensuring the participation of all parties except the National Congress and its facades. He stressed that this process should be an extension of the glorious December revolution, and not lead to re-empower the former regime, which was rejected by the Sudanese people through its revolution.

He called for the formation of a working group of Sudanese experts and specialists to lead efforts to assess the serious damage caused by the war, and to develop a practical and realistic plan for reconstruction and national recovery, while exploring innovative resources and solutions that allow the actual start of its implementation.

Warning

Hamdok denounced the escalation of hate speech and the rejection of the different other, which puts the country on the brink of rupture. He pointed to the mobilisation and mobilisation operations for polarisation, possession of weapons and the entry of terrorist groups and extremist militias, which he said beheaded and cut stomachs in the name of jihad. He warned that what is happening in Sudan may become one of the biggest threats to regional and international peace and security.

He stressed that this war is not just a military conflict between two powers, but rather an expression of structural imbalances that have accompanied the history of Sudan since the dawn of independence, where all military regimes failed to manage diversity and achieve balanced development. He stressed that there is no military solution to this conflict, no matter how long it lasts, and that the only option to put an end to the suffering of the people and preserve the unity of the country and its capabilities is to immediately end the war, and agree on a new national project that establishes a democratic civil system, based on citizenship without discrimination in accordance with a real federal system, and one professional and nationalist army that distances itself from politics and economics.

Read a transcript of Hamdok's message here