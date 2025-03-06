President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday called Zanu PF members to order amid internal divisions and factionalism in the ruling party.

ZANU-PF is battling internal conflicts, with two factions at loggerheads over the extension of Mnangagwa's reign beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms.

Speaking at an Ordinary Session of the Politiburo meeting at the Zanu PF headquarters, Mnangagwa warned against factionalism and narratives that threaten to undermine the party's ethos.

"Meanwhile, unfortunate and misplaced narratives that seek to distort facts, stoke division and discord should never be given a footing in our body politic. True cadres of the party are clear on the correct line of our revolution, our party history, our values and our traditions.

"Do not be clouded or led by wolves in sheep's clothing abusing our rich liberation heritage for their own divisive ends. Loyal Zanu PF members by day and ZANU PF by night not merely when its convenient but you must remain loyal day or night. Sleep or awake, not when it is convenient.

"At no time should we as the leadership question you about your sense of commitment, your sense of duty and loyalty. Any efforts of this nature must never find space in our Party and progressive political culture. We must expose and reject those with tendencies of political grandstanding, including their accessories," said Mnangagwa.

Despite Mnangagwa's public declaration that he will not seek re-election after the expiry of his constitutionally mandated two terms, a faction supporting him is pushing for him to rule until 2030.

Opposition Members of Parliament have been roped into the plan to push for the amendment of the constitution to pave the way for the extension of Mnangagwa's rule. Some cabinet ministers, such as Daniel Garwe and Jenfan Muswere, have been vocal in support of the extension of Mnangagwa's tenure.

This has caused factional strife within Zanu PF, with some war veterans, led by the party's Central Committee member and war vet Blessed Geza, calling on Mnangagwa to resign.

Added Mnangagwa, "Over and above this, defending our Party and promoting its ideals remains a moral imperative and a practical necessity. All structures of the Party must, therefore, be vigilant and stand firm in safeguarding our revolutionary foregrounding.

"This is more so given that the neo-colonial agenda is focusing on corrupting as well as consuming the minds and hearts of our people," he said.