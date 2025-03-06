Zimbabwe: 'At No Time Should Zanu-PF Leadership Doubt Your Sense of Duty and Loyalty' - Mnangagwa Reads Riot Act As 2030 Agenda Faces Resistance

6 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday called Zanu PF members to order amid internal divisions and factionalism in the ruling party.

ZANU-PF is battling internal conflicts, with two factions at loggerheads over the extension of Mnangagwa's reign beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms.

Speaking at an Ordinary Session of the Politiburo meeting at the Zanu PF headquarters, Mnangagwa warned against factionalism and narratives that threaten to undermine the party's ethos.

"Meanwhile, unfortunate and misplaced narratives that seek to distort facts, stoke division and discord should never be given a footing in our body politic. True cadres of the party are clear on the correct line of our revolution, our party history, our values and our traditions.

"Do not be clouded or led by wolves in sheep's clothing abusing our rich liberation heritage for their own divisive ends. Loyal Zanu PF members by day and ZANU PF by night not merely when its convenient but you must remain loyal day or night. Sleep or awake, not when it is convenient.

"At no time should we as the leadership question you about your sense of commitment, your sense of duty and loyalty. Any efforts of this nature must never find space in our Party and progressive political culture. We must expose and reject those with tendencies of political grandstanding, including their accessories," said Mnangagwa.

Despite Mnangagwa's public declaration that he will not seek re-election after the expiry of his constitutionally mandated two terms, a faction supporting him is pushing for him to rule until 2030.

Opposition Members of Parliament have been roped into the plan to push for the amendment of the constitution to pave the way for the extension of Mnangagwa's rule. Some cabinet ministers, such as Daniel Garwe and Jenfan Muswere, have been vocal in support of the extension of Mnangagwa's tenure.

This has caused factional strife within Zanu PF, with some war veterans, led by the party's Central Committee member and war vet Blessed Geza, calling on Mnangagwa to resign.

Added Mnangagwa, "Over and above this, defending our Party and promoting its ideals remains a moral imperative and a practical necessity. All structures of the Party must, therefore, be vigilant and stand firm in safeguarding our revolutionary foregrounding.

"This is more so given that the neo-colonial agenda is focusing on corrupting as well as consuming the minds and hearts of our people," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.