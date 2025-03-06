Ethiopia: IGAD Envoys Call for an End to Violence Upper Nile State

Addis Ababa, — The Ambassadors of IGAD countries in Juba have expressed deep concern over the ongoing armed violence in Upper Nile State.

In their joint statement today, the envoys said: "We, the IGAD Ambassadors based in Juba, South Sudan express our deep concern regarding the ongoing armed violence in the Upper Nile State."

According to the statement, they are particularly alarmed by the recent reports of escalating tensions and armed clashes in Nasir County.

The escalating tensions threaten to undermine the hard-won gains achieved in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) and exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in the region, it said.

"We call upon all the Parties and their affiliate groups to immediately cease hostilities and exercise maximum restraint. We emphasize the paramount importance of upholding the Permanent Ceasefire and adhering to the provisions of the R-ARCSS," the ambassadors stated.

In this regard, they welcome the recent meeting of the Presidency and its outcomes, and further encourage continuous dialogue and consultations within the framework of the R-ARCSS.

The ambassadors commit to continue supporting the Parties to the R-ARCSS and the people of South Sudan during the extended Transitional Period.