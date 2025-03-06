Sudan's Permanent Envoy in Geneva Describes UAE's Envoy As a Rebel RSF Representative in the Human Rights Council

4 March 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva — Against the backdrop that the UAE's representative tried to deny what was stated in the statement of the Minister of Justice, head of the Sudanese delegation, regarding the UAE's involvement, describing it as accusations from the representative of the armed forces, the Sudan Permanent Representative in Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid, exercised the right of reply for the second time, describing the UAE's envoy as a rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia representative in the Human Rights Council and that he had overstepped his bounds in describing the head of the Sudanese government delegation as such, although the description is not a shortcoming, but rather the complete opposite.

"The armed forces are an honor we are proud of," he said, calling for respect for the sovereignty of states, stressing that what was stated in the statement of the rebel militia representative regarding the demand for a truce during the Holy month of Ramadan is nothing but a blatant attempt to give the militia a chance to catch its breath and so that the UAE can provide it with more weapons and ammunition. The Sudanese delegate concluded his statement by calling on the Human Rights Council to condemn such interference in the internal affairs of states. BH/BH

