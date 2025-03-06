Zimbabwe: Govt Targets 120 000 Hectares Winter Wheat

The Government has earmarked 120 000 hectares of winter wheat this year, marking a historic milestone in the country's crop production records, as it moves to boost food security and slash the imports bill.

This ambitious plan is expected to produce 600 000 tonnes of the cereal, well above last year's output of 562 591 tonnes and surpassing the minimum national requirement of 360 000 tonnes needed for self-sufficiency.

The 2025 winter plan aims to consolidate the gains from the Government's 2024 Wheat-Based Food Security initiative. Last season 119 954ha of wheat were planted and yielded 562 591 tonnes while barley was on 6 697ha and produced 36 120 tonnes. Potatoes were on 8 657ha and produced 233 739 tonnes.

This year, barley is targeting 6 500ha and a yield 39 000 tonnes while potatoes are expected to realise 236 250 tonnes.

In his weekly update, Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services acting chief director, Mr Leonard Munamati, said Government and partners were ready to support wheat farmers.

"The wheat crop will be supported through private contractors, the Government's National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), the Presidential Wheat Support Scheme, and self-financed growers," he revealed.

CBZ Agro-Yield is targeting 10 000 hectares with a projected average yield of 4, 8 tonnes per hectare with an estimated yield of 55 000 tonnes. The AFC Land Bank will take 18 000ha with a projected output of 81 000 tonnes.

The self-financed scheme will cover 1 000ha with a yield of 15 000 tonnes while the Presidential scheme targets 5 000 hectares with projections of 17 500 tonnes of wheat.

Preparations for the 2024/25 summer and winter seasons are being done early to bolster food security.

The Government has been focusing on increasing wheat production to meet national requirements in line with the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy, the Agriculture Recovery Plan, and the National Development Strategy 1, as part of the vision to become an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society by 2030.

Numerous strategies have been implemented to boost production, and wheat has not been left out. The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development is collaborating with key stakeholders such as ZETDC and Zinwa to ensure all necessary conditions for wheat production are met. As the crop is grown under irrigation, farmers require a reliable water supply and consistent electricity. This has led to the placement of farmers into clusters to prioritise power supply.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Trust president Mrs Depinah Nkomo has emphasised the need for farmers in wheat-growing areas to get training on planting, fertilisation and disease control.

"Water for irrigation in winter is so far guaranteed with farmers urged to harvest rainwater for later use. This is a practical solution to curbing crop moisture deficits. Land preparation, including clearing, is underway, especially in the fields of irrigated tobacco, and most farmers are optimistic of a bumper wheat harvest, thanks to the abundant rains in the last half of the season," said Mrs Nkomo.

She added that farmers near dams should effectively utilise the water for agricultural production, urging wise use to improve productivity.

"Very soon, they will all fill up and this will greatly enhance agricultural activities and boost production, so we expect more production from winter wheat."

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers' Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said farmers should practice water harvesting to ensure sufficient irrigation water during winter.

"Water for irrigation in winter is so far guaranteed and farmers are urged to harvest rainwater for sustainable crop production," Dr Makombe stated.

Said Dr Makombe: "We are confident of a bumper wheat harvest following the good rains. Good agronomic practices are key for enhanced productivity and farmers should adhere to these practices."

He also pointed out that rising dam levels signalled a promising winter harvest and urged farmers to commence preparations immediately.