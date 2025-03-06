Zimbabwe: Don't Be Misled By Hypocrites, Zanu-PF Members Told

ZANU PF members must guard against being misled by hypocrites who pretend to have the party at heart, but turn around and undermine it's values, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the 381st Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, the President, who is also the party's First Secretary, said all party members must defend the party, promote its ideals and be vigilant against misplaced narratives that distort facts and foment divisions.

"Unfortunate and misplaced narratives that seek to distort facts, as well as stir divisions and discord, should not be given a footing in our body politic. True cadres of the party are clear on the correct line of the revolution, our party's history, values and traditions.

"Do not be clouded or misled by wolves in sheep's clothing abusing our rich liberation heritage for their own divisive ends. Loyal members are Zanu PF by day and Zanu PF by night; not merely when it is convenient, or expedient to be members. At no time should we, as the party leadership, question you about your sense of commitment, duty and loyalty. Ngatizvibvunze patiri ipapo."

President Mnangagwa urged all leagues of the party to implement programmes that raise the state of the country's national consciousness.

"Party members must be taught the correct line, discipline and protocols of the party. We are a party of order and discipline. The leadership from the Politburo as well as provinces, districts, branches, villages/cells are directed to complement the Chitepo School of Ideology and deliberately roll-out initiatives that will instil the appropriate decorum, values and discipline within the rank and file of the party," he said.

These critical aspects, the President said, should ensure that Zanu PF grows stronger and remains dominant for posterity.

"Zanu PF musangano wevanhu, musangano woruzhinji rweZimbabwe. We have a duty to stay with the people, listening to them and helping them to develop solutions that deliver a higher quality of life. We should not confuse them.

"Unity, peace and development, as the guiding 'motto' of Zanu PF must never be treated as mere rhetoric, but an unending exhortation that propels our party and motherland, forward. Our love for the party and the people of Zimbabwe must be reflected through selfless efforts to serve, build our economy and consolidate the gains realised so far under the Second Republic," he said.

President Mnangagwa urged Zanu PF members to guard against complacency and continue working hard for national development and the improvement of the lives of ordinary people.

"Work is ongoing; we should resist the temptation of thinking that we have achieved enough or that we have arrived.

"Far from it, much more work must be done in terms of infrastructure development, agriculture, mining and tourism, as well as in human capital development, ICTs, and improving efficiency in public sector service delivery," he said.

The President said the party must take leadership in creating suitable conditions for small and medium-sized companies to grow especially in rural areas, leveraging on the country's vibrant agriculture sector, new technologies, science and innovations.

"I am pleased with the milestones realised in the agriculture sector, with the good rains generally received across the country adding to our optimism of a bumper harvest. We are now food self-sufficient. The time has come for us to put greater focus on the complete resuscitation and growth of our country's agro-industrial sector," he said.

President Mnangagwa congratulated Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka for receiving the best Minister award at the prestigious World Governments Summit recently held in Dubai.

"The award attests to the successful policies of the Second Republic which are anchored on hard-honest work, resilience, stakeholder collaboration and the whole-of-society approach to delivering impactful results. Meanwhile, I commend the unity of purpose demonstrated by the Ministry of Youth, in co-operation with the Youth League, and the party leadership in Bulawayo, our affiliates and other stakeholders, for the successful celebrations of the National Youth Day," he said.

"Going forward, the Zanu PF Youth League is called upon to strengthen and broaden the existing fraternal relations with other revolutionary movements within the region and beyond. "Synergies should be scaled up towards more young people playing an active role in the economic affairs of the region for the realisation of the SADC Vision 2050."

Some of the issues that were up for discussion during the Politburo included the party's short-term plans, as well as other strategic objectives that are critical in the long-term development for the party.

President Mnangagwa said the overall and sectoral resolutions made by the party at last year's Annual National People's Conference were an embodiment of the people's aspirations and hopes.

"These remain the foundation and pillar of the projects and initiatives that must guide our work for the year.

"It is almost the half-way mark until we will be required to report to yet another conference. Greater zeal, focus and hard work are required from every member of the party for us to achieve our set targets. It is only in unity that we can fulfill all our plans and the major tasks that lie ahead of us. We cannot afford the luxury of indiscipline, distractions or lethargy.

"To date, our revolutionary party is constantly proving that we can deliver, even under existential threats, risks, and challenges. The unity and resilience of people across all parts of the country and those abroad have been our strongest assets. This growing culture must make us proud as the ruling party and continue to be promoted and safeguarded," he said.

President Mnangagwa urged party members to prepare for this year's 45th Independence celebrations to be held in Gokwe, Midlands province, in keeping with the decentralisation of national events.

Last year, Independence celebrations were held in Manicaland while Mashonaland Central hosted the 2023 commemorations. Bulawayo was the first province outside Harare to host the commemorations in 2022.