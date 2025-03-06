Nigeria: First Bank's Head Office Demonstration of Nigeria's Economic Strength, Vitality - Tinubu

The building of the First Bank head office at the Eko Atlantic City has been described as an audacious move that will kickstart the international financial centre in the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described it as a demonstration of the country's economic strength and vitality.

It is billed to be the tallest building in Nigeria and West Africa at completion.

The ground-breaking of the 47-storey edifice is the first at the Eko Atlantic City where the proposed Nigeria International Financial Center is to be located.

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, described the First Bank Tower as a symbol of the nation's progress and ambition, saying "this tower will stand as a testament to our economic strength and vitality. The tower which will be the tallest building in West Africa upon completion is a symbol of confidence in our country's future."

Shettima while affirming the administration's "unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where significant investment and transformative projects" can thrive through economic reforms strategic public private partnerships and infrastructure development, said "we are ensuring that Nigeira once again should become the top destination for investment."

Noting that FirstBank's customer base reflects the heart of Nigeria itself, he said the bank "has woven itself into the social fabric of the country. It is a bank that has worked hand in hand with generations of Nigerians, driving economic progress. The symbolism of the elephant in its corporate identity speaks to our nation's character.

"Elephants are a strong resilient wise and nurturing, carrying the wisdom of generations as they lead their herds. First Bank embodies this spirit. Standing firm but moving forward with vision, agility and a deep commitment to Nigeria's prosperity."

Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwolu noted that groundbreaking is an investment that will change the future of the city which was birthed over 13 years ago.

"It a building of the future and a realization of the dream of dreamers, of people that believe that this country will be a great nation," he said.

Commending the audacity of Femi Otedola, the board and management of the bank on the feat, he urged other financial institutions to follow suit saying "we will continue t to create conducive environment for investment."

The chairman of FirstHold Co, Mr Femi Otedola, noted that the ground-breaking ceremony which represents a significant milestone in the history of first bank since inception.

"First Bank is and will continue to be a legacy to behold" as he said the bank will continue to invest in cutting edge technology, vibrant human capital, strategic partnerships and customer centric innovation that will define banking globally.

"As we unveil this iconic building that will serve as the engine room of value of the bank's next phase of dominance in the financial services sector and efforts to contribute our own quota to the financial inclusion," he said.

Also, the managing director and chief executive of First Bank, Mr Segun Alebiosu noted that the ground-breaking signifies the "beginning of a new chapter in our enduring legacy that has stood the test of time for over 13 decades, evolving with the financial landscape of the nation and continuously shaping the future of banking in Nigeria and beyond. Since the establishment the banks has been at the forefront of Nigeira, financial evolution. Our journey has been defined by resilience, adaptability and commitment to customers.

"It is a momentous occasion solidifying our position as the bank of the future, this new head office is more than a modern architectural masterpiece, it is about reimagining banking for generations yet unborn. It will serve as a hub for financial innovation digital transformation and operational excellence, ensuring that the bank remains ahead in an era where technology shapes the industry."