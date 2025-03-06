Zimbabwe: Private Investigator Chidawa Free At Last - Acquitted of U.S.$20k Fraud

6 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former cop and private investigator Tafadzwa Chidawa will finally leave jail following his acquittal in a case in which he was accused of stealing US$20,000 from one Melody Matanhire four years ago.

Harare Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti cleared Chidawa of wrongdoing after a full trial, ruling that there was insufficient evidence for him to be convicted.

The magistrate also said there were too many inconsistencies in the evidence of witnesses.

Chidawa was locked up last month after his bail was canceled for defaulting court.

He was jointly charged with Paradza Passmore Matubu, Perseverance Chisango, Malvern Mutanda, and Francis Takura, who were also acquitted.

Takura is, however, serving 36 years for robberies.

The state was alleging that Matanhire was in a relationship with Mutanda.

It further alleged that on an unknown date in 2020, Matanhire told Mutanda that he had US$100,000 soiled money which needed some cleaning.

Mutanda allegedly told her that the process required US$20,000 in clean notes.

"On August 27 2020, pursuant to the misrepresentation, advised Mutanda that she had managed to secure US$20,000, she then made arrangements with Mutanda to proceed to Blue Ridge Lodge where they were going to clean the money.

"Unbeknown to her, Mutanda hatched a plan with Chidawa, Takura, Paradzai Matubu and Perseverance Chisango to steal from Melody," the State had alleged.

The court heard that Matanharire handed over the money to Mutanda, who then put it in a cooler box for the cleaning process to commence.

All other accomplices allegedly entered the lodge masquerading as police officers and manhandled Mutanda and took away the cooler box, which had the money, and they went away.

Takudzwa Jambawu was prosecuting.

