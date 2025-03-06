Liberia: Govt, EU Sign $21.3m for Spotlight Initiative, Support Measure

Monrovia — The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has signed two financing agreements with the European Union (EU) totaling $21.3 million to support national development, gender equality, and civil society engagement.

The signing ceremony, held at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) in Monrovia, underscores the EU's sustained commitment to fostering good governance and sustainable development in Liberia.

The agreements--part of the EU's 2024 Annual Action Plan--include a $7.3 million Support Measures Program and a $13.6 million Spotlight Initiative, both aimed at strengthening institutional capacity, enhancing social cohesion, and advancing gender equity.

Speaking at the ceremony MFDP Minister Augustine Ngafuan, lauded the EU's continued partnership and highlighted the transformative potential of the agreements.

"This is a great day for us because we are in interesting times," Ngafuan stated. "The EU's commitment is not just to the government but to the people of Liberia--especially those who have been left behind. This funding will empower civil society organizations (CSOs), enhance public discourse, and ensure that women and girls who experience violence or harmful practices have access to quality essential services and justice."

The $7.3 million Support Measures Program focuses on two main areas: Cooperation Facility - Aimed at improving national aid coordination to maximize the impact of EU-Liberia development cooperation. Capacity Building & Civil Society Engagement - Designed to strengthen CSOs and NGOs, fostering social cohesion and enhancing public governance oversight.

Ngafuan emphasized that the funding will not flow directly to the government but will instead support civil society organizations and the UN system to implement services benefiting vulnerable Liberians.

"The government is not only concerned about its employees but about all Liberians--especially those working with CSOs who have been affected by economic challenges," he added. "This partnership with the EU ensures we leave no one behind."

The $13.6 million Spotlight Initiative focuses on combating gender-based violence and promoting the rights of women and girls. The program will be implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and UN agencies, including UN Women, UNDP, and UNFPA.

Madam Erica Gerretsen, Director for Human Development, Migration, Governance, and Peace at the European Commission, emphasized the EU's commitment to supporting Liberia's efforts to advance gender equality and transparency.

"The EU's annual support to Liberia averages $100 million, and today's agreements reaffirm our dedication to strengthening governance and protecting the most vulnerable," Gerretsen said. "The Spotlight Initiative addresses systemic issues and supports victims of gender-based violence, ensuring no one is left behind."

Ngafuan outlined the government's broader strategy to strengthen domestic resource mobilization, citing the Liberia Revenue Authority's (LRA) record-breaking $700 million in domestic revenue in the past year.

"We are working to increase our domestic resources while partnering with international institutions like the EU," he said. "One key focus is transitioning from the Goods and Services Tax to a Value-Added Tax (VAT) system by 2026--an effort that EU support will help facilitate."

He also revealed that the EU has committed €56 million ($61 million USD) in budget support over the next three years to help Liberia address economic challenges and improve public service delivery.

As part of its ongoing cooperation, the EU has also pledged to support the observation of Liberia's upcoming Nimba County elections. Ngafuan highlighted the importance of this support in maintaining public confidence in the democratic process.

"Liberia is seen as a beacon of democratic stability in a troubled region," he said. "Our citizens trust the ballot, not the bullet, and the EU's support for election monitoring strengthens this confidence."

In closing, Ngafuan expressed optimism about Liberia's ability to overcome current challenges through collaboration and sustained reform efforts.

"This too shall pass--Liberia has survived the Ebola crisis, the global financial crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "With partners like the EU, we will continue to move forward, ensuring no one is left behind."

The ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including EU Ambassador Nona Deprez, UN Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni, and Minister of Gender Gbeme Horace-Kollie, alongside representatives from civil society and the diplomatic community.