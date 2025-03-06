Kenya: Governor Kihika Explains Why Nakuru Retained Expired HIV Drugs

Nairobi — Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has dismissed claims that Nakuru Level V Hospital exposed HIV/AIDS patients to expired drugs amid growing concerns.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kihika clarified that the drugs in question expired before 2022 and were no longer prescribed due to a change in treatment protocols.

She explained that the hospital retained the expired drugs pending an assessment by Global Fund auditors required before disposal.

"These are HIV drugs that could no longer be prescribed due to a change in treatment protocol. They couldn't be disposed of because they must await auditors from the Global Fund. Further, these drugs expired before the year 2022," Kihika said.

Nakuru County Department for Health Services head Roselyn Mungai echoed Kihika's remarks, noting that the expired drugs consisted of program medicines donated by a development partner.

The shift in medical guidelines rendered the drugs unsuitable for patient treatment.

"Our attention has been drawn to an article regarding the existence of expired drugs valued at Sh2 million at the Nakuru County Referral Hospital. The first set of drugs consists of program medicines donated by our development partner. The drugs expired following a change in the user protocol, which necessitated the stoppage of their distribution," Mungai explained.

She added that hospitals cannot immediately dispose of expired drugs without formal approval.

The Global Fund regulates the disposal process, requiring a comprehensive audit before action.

Short-expiry donations

Mungai further clarified that the second batch of expired drugs comprised short-expiry donations from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KeMSA), designated for high-volume facilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The county did not purchase these drugs, and they were not part of essential medicines.

"Once drugs expire, the hospital must undergo a stringent audit and disposal process before they can be destroyed," Mungai said.

The clarification follows revelations in the Auditor General's 2023/2024 report, which flagged the hospital's failure to prevent expired drugs from remaining in stock.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu warned that the lapse could endanger patients.

During a physical inspection on October 8, 2024, auditors uncovered expired drugs and medical supplies valued at Sh1.8 million still stored at the hospital.

Gathungu criticized the hospital's weak internal controls and lack of proper structures to regulate drug procurement.

In the 2023/2024 financial year, Nakuru County procured drugs and medical supplies worth Sh114.6 million from KeMSA and alternative suppliers.