South Africa: DA to Question NHLS Over Deadly Anti-Venom Shortage

5 March 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Michele Clarke MP - DA Spokesperson On Health

The DA will question the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) in the Portfolio Committee on Health tomorrow about the ongoing anti-venom crisis that has reportedly led to deaths.

We will demand clarity on how much anti-venom has been produced and distributed since 2023. The NHLS must also account for reported shortages in hospitals and what is being done to address them.

The crisis is reportedly due to loadshedding and renovations at the South African Vaccine Producers (SAVP).

Reports indicate that South Africa, once an exporter of anti-venom, is now forced to import substandard alternatives. This places thousands of lives at risk, especially in rural communities.

South Africa records approximately 4,000 snake bites annually, with around 900 hospitalisations and 100 patients requiring anti-venom. Without urgent access to treatment, severe complications or death can occur.

A single snake bite can kill within hours--without access to anti-venom, lives and limbs are being lost unnecessarily.

This is not the first time the DA has raised concerns. In 2023, the DA flagged the issue in Parliament, but the NHLS's response has been inadequate.

Anti-venom is a life-saving treatment. NHLS' failure to ensure supply is costing lives. The DA will not allow this crisis to be ignored.

