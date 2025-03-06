Sudan: U.S. Warns Against RSF's Deal Signed in Kenya Citing Risk of Sudan's Division

Nairobi — The United States has expressed deep concern over reports that Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied groups have signed a "transitional constitution," warning that such actions could further destabilize the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department's Bureau of African Affairs cautioned that any attempt to establish a parallel government in Sudan would be detrimental to peace and security, potentially leading to the country's "de facto partition."

"The U.S. is deeply concerned by reports that the RSF and aligned actors have signed a 'transitional constitution' for Sudan," the statement read.

"Attempts to establish a parallel government are unhelpful for peace and security and risk further instability and de facto partition of the country."

The RSF, which has been sanctioned by the U.S. for alleged human rights abuses, and several allied Sudanese rebel factions signed the constitutional document in Nairobi on Monday night.

RSF's Constitution and Growing International Backlash

The charter lays claim to eight territories and proposes forming a new joint army comprising RSF forces and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM).

According to AFP, the document was signed by 24 individuals, including RSF deputy commander Abdel Rahim Dagalo. It follows a February 23 agreement in which the RSF, factions of the Sudan Revolutionary Front, SPLM-North led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, the National Umma Party, civil society groups, and other entities formed a founding pact.

The transitional constitution calls for the repeal of Sudan's 2019 transitional charter, along with all prior laws, decisions, and decrees. It envisions Sudan as a secular, democratic, and decentralized state based on the separation of religion and government.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when tensions between the RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), commanded by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, escalated into full-scale war. The violence has killed thousands, displaced millions, and deepened the country's humanitarian crisis.

On Sunday, Sudan's ruling military junta praised Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, and Qatar for rejecting the RSF-led constitutional move.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also acknowledged support from African members of the UN Security Council--Algeria, Somalia, and Sierra Leone--along with Russia, China, the U.S., the UK, Guyana, and Türkiye.

At the same time, Sudan's military accused Nairobi of taking an "irresponsible stance" by supporting the RSF, which it labeled a "genocidal militia."

"These clear positions affirm that the Kenyan presidency's reckless decision to embrace the RSF and attempt to legitimize its unprecedented atrocities is isolated both externally and internally," the statement read.

The Port Sudan-based military leadership has escalated tensions by branding Kenya a "rogue state," accusing it of violating international norms by engaging with the RSF.

Sudan's government has renewed calls for global condemnation of what it describes as a "grave threat to regional peace and security," urging the international community, regional organizations, and particularly the African Union, to take a firm stance against actions undermining Sudan's stability.

Arab States Reject RSF-Led Move

On February 28, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry opposed any "illegitimate steps or measures taken outside the framework of Sudan's official institutions that may affect its unity and do not reflect the will of its people, including the call to form a parallel government."

Riyadh reaffirmed its commitment to Sudan's security, stability, and territorial integrity, urging all parties to prioritize national interests over factional disputes to prevent division and chaos.

Qatar echoed this stance, declaring its "full support for the unity, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the sisterly Republic of Sudan." Doha also rejected any "interference in Sudan's internal affairs" and urged all factions to prioritize national unity.

Kenya Defends Its Role in Sudan Crisis

Kenya has defended hosting the RSF meeting, insisting it remains neutral and committed to regional peace efforts.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed accusations of bias and said Nairobi was providing a nonpartisan platform for dialogue.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi reiterated Kenya's commitment to regional stability, noting that Sudanese groups have historically sought mediation in neighboring countries.

"We note that this is not the first time groups in Sudan have sought solutions to their crisis by leveraging the good offices of neighboring countries," Mudavadi said.

As tensions mount, diplomatic efforts continue to determine whether Sudan's warring factions can be brought to the negotiating table or if the country is headed for further fragmentation.