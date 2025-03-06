Kenya: Hospitals With NHIF Claims of Sh10mn and Below to Be Paid First

Nairobi — The government has prioritized the settlement of outstanding National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) claims of Sh10 million and below as part of efforts to prevent service disruptions in hospitals struggling with unpaid bills.

In a statement today, the government said these facilities represent 91 percent percent of all hospitals previously contracted by NHIF.

However, the remaining 9 percent of hospitals, with claims exceeding Sh10 million, will have their payments processed after a 90-day verification exercise.

"The Cabinet Secretary will gazette the verification committee within a week. Under the Social Health Authority, current claims will continue to be paid within a month," the government stated.

NHIF, which was replaced by the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), had accumulated a Sh33 billion debt over the past decade, severely impacting service delivery in public, private, and faith-based hospitals.

This development follows last month's suspension of Social Health Authority (SHA) services by private hospitals, citing unpaid NHIF arrears, an unworkable outpatient reimbursement model, and unresolved system challenges.

Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association (RUPHA) Chairperson Brian Lishenga warned that continued system glitches and rising debts have resulted in staff layoffs and financial strain for many facilities.

Despite the challenges, the government reassured stakeholders of its commitment to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), stating that SHA has paid Sh18.2 billion in undisputed claims since its inception on October 1, 2024, up to January 31, 2025.