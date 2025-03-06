Gambia Ratifies Visa Exemption Agreement With UAE

The National Assembly of The Gambia on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, ratified a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), allowing holders of diplomatic and service passports to travel between the two countries without requiring a visa.

The agreement, introduced by Foreign Affairs Minister Momodou Tangara, is aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and facilitating smoother exchanges between government officials and key personnel from both nations.

"The MoU allows holders of diplomatic and service passports to enter, exit, transit, and stay in either country without the need for a visa," Minister Tangara told lawmakers. "It fosters closer diplomatic relations and promotes cooperation between The Gambia and the UAE."

The agreement, which was unanimously ratified, marks a significant step in diplomatic and bilateral relations between the two nations. Minister Tangara emphasized that it will enhance collaboration in multiple sectors, including trade, culture, education, and tourism, by removing administrative barriers to travel.

"By facilitating easier movement for diplomats and government personnel, this MoU will encourage a smoother exchange of ideas, expertise, and resources," he said.

The minister also noted that the agreement could open doors for increased business and investment opportunities between The Gambia and the UAE, potentially boosting economic growth in both countries.

Beyond its practical implications, the visa exemption agreement represents a broader commitment to mutual respect, goodwill, and diplomatic cooperation.

"This MoU serves as a symbol of solidarity between The Gambia and the UAE," Minister Tangara said. "It reinforces our shared commitment to peace, stability, and mutual prosperity."

The Parliament's ratification of the agreement signals The Gambia's ongoing efforts to strengthen its international partnerships, making diplomatic and official engagements with the UAE more seamless and efficient.

The move is expected to enhance people-to-people interactions, deepen cultural exchanges, and promote stronger diplomatic collaboration between the two nations in the years ahead.