South Africa: Tshwane Court Orders Demolition of Illegal High-Rises - South African News Briefs - March 6, 2025

6 March 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Tshwane Court Orders Demolition of Illegal High-Rises

A Pretoria West property developer, George Asaba, and his company, Gabsa Consolidated Prop (PTY) Ltd, face legal consequences after the City of Tshwane secured a court order to demolish two high-rise buildings constructed without approved plans, reports IOL. The developers claimed their architect had submitted plans, but the court ruled that submission alone does not permit construction. The developers ignored a July 2024 court order stopping the construction, proceeding to build three-story, illegally-occupied structures. The court found the developers in contempt and liable for demolition costs, dismissing their rezoning application as a belated attempt to avoid consequences.

Johannesburg Hit by Flash Floods After Heavy Storms

Johannesburg experienced localized flooding after heavy overnight storms submerged bridges and caused flash floods in areas such as Weltevreden Park, Strubens Valley, Newlands, Parkhurst, and Randpark Ridge, reports eNCA. Power outages were reported in several regions, and Johannesburg Emergency Services warned drivers to exercise caution on the roads. Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed that emergency teams responded to multiple incidents.

Former Nedbank Employee Debarred for Client Data Breach

A former Nedbank employee, Nkamogeleng Phillip Malahlela, has been debarred from the financial sector after sending 53 emails containing confidential client information to his personal email account just before resigning in April 2024, reports IOL. Despite his cooperation during the investigation and claims that the information was not shared externally, Nedbank found him guilty of gross misconduct and dishonesty, leading to his dismissal. Malahlela argued for leniency, citing his 16-year career and financial dependence on his four children, but the Financial Services Tribunal upheld his debarment, citing his breach of fiduciary duty and disregard for client confidentiality. In dismissing his appeal, the tribunal found that his actions demonstrated a lack of integrity, making him unfit to practice as a Financial Service Provider.

