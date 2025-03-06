South Africa: Western Cape Urges Safe Driving After Several Road Fatalities

5 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Western Cape Government (WCG) has urged all road users to prioritise safety and look out for one another.

This comes after several road fatalities were reported in the province this week.

The incidents include a fatal collision that took place on the R61 at Rooidam, on Monday morning.

In Beaufort West, two road incidents also resulted in one death and multiple injuries, while a crash on the N2, near Heidelberg claimed the lives of seven people.

Western Cape MEC of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, has expressed profound concern, saying that receiving such "tragic news" is always heartbreaking.

"These incidents highlight the critical need for intensified road safety education, as many of these tragedies were preventable. My heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families," Sileku said in a statement.

The MEC has urged all road users to prioritise safety.

"We must all do better. We all have a shared responsibility to ensure that we all buckle up, that our vehicles are roadworthy, and that you strictly adhere to traffic laws and regulations," he said.

To combat these preventable tragedies, the WCG has called on all drivers to exercise vigilance and responsibility.

This includes adhering to speed limits, avoiding driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and being especially mindful of pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.

Meanwhile, the provincial government said simple actions such as wearing a seatbelt, maintaining a safe following distance, and avoiding distractions can significantly reduce the risk of crashes.

Sileku reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing road safety, "Every life lost on our roads is one too many. Together, we can make our roads safer."

