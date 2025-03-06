Uganda: Govt On Heatwave Survival - Drink Lots of Water, Shower, and Slow Down

The government says citizens should drink like fish, shower like it is a hobby and do less exercises to beat the heatwave although that leaves fasting Muslims to endure it all the way

Ugandans, brace yourselves--Mother Nature has cranked up the heat, and the government's advice boils down to this: drink like a fish, shower like it's a hobby, and move as little as possible.

The State Minister for Environment, Beatrice Anywar, delivered the official survival guide in Parliament, explaining that the ongoing heatwave--expected to sizzle on until mid-March 2025--is being fueled by a cocktail of factors, including the dry season, a Tropical Cyclone in the Indian Ocean, the position of the sun, and the ever-growing concrete jungles in urban areas.

"To stay safe and avoid turning into a human roast, we recommend staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous activity, seeking shade, and taking frequent showers," Anywar advised, presumably while fanning herself.

Lawrence Songa, chairperson of Parliament's Committee on Climate Change, warned that while this heatwave is tough, what comes next might be worse.

"The heat is evaporating water, and when the rains finally come, they won't just knock--they'll flood right in," he cautioned, painting a grim picture of future downpours.

Songa also pointed a finger at Uganda's traffic jams, saying they weren't just frustrating but also helping cook the city.

"We're generating a lot of heat stuck in those jams. We need a resilient transport system, or we'll keep burning fuel and our patience," he added.

With weeks of scorching temperatures still ahead, authorities are urging Ugandans to follow the golden rules: sip water constantly, limit movement like a sloth, and embrace the shower life.

And when the rains do come, maybe keep a canoe handy--just in case.

The heatwave

Uganda is currently enduring a significant heatwave, with temperatures in major cities reaching over 35°C, which is far higher than the typical March temperatures.

Cities such as Kampala, Mbarara, Mbale, Gulu, Jinja, Kasese, Masaka, Lira, Fort Portal, and Entebbe are experiencing these extreme conditions, with temperatures ranging from 27°C to 37°C.

This unusual heat is causing discomfort for residents, particularly with the combination of high temperatures and the humid conditions.

For instance, Kampala and Entebbe are both seeing daytime highs around 29°C, while cities like Mbale and Masaka have experienced temperatures peaking at 37°C.

These readings are significantly above the average March temperatures, which generally range from 19°C to 28°C.

According to the meteorologists, the heatwave is expected to persist until mid-March 2025, with the potential for even hotter days ahead, particularly in urban areas.