Namibia: EU and Allies Support Lab Equipment Worth N$13.7 Million

The European Union (EU) Delegation in Namibia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade and the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI), officially handed over advanced laboratory equipment worth €695 670.

This was given to the NSI last month at a ceremony held at the NSI Testing and Inspection Centre in Walvis Bay.

Governor of Erongo Neville Andre said this contribution reflects our shared commitment to strengthening Namibia's quality infrastructure and fostering deeper trade relations with the EU.

"The provision of this state-of-the-art equipment will significantly enhance the technical performance and service delivery of the NSI, enabling it to meet international standards and bolster the competitiveness of Namibian products," said Andre.

EU ambassador to Namibia Ana Beatriz Martins reaffirmed the EU's commitment to Namibia's economic growth in strengthening the national quality infrastructure of Namibia.

"This was done through procuring top quality laboratory equipment to meet the needs of the NSI, thereby ensuring that Namibian products meet international standards and gain better access to global markets," she said.

NSI's CEO Eino Mvula said the institute is appreciative of receiving analytical and measurement equipment worth €695 670 (N$13,7 million) from the EU.

"This equipment received will be used by the NSI in the execution of its role in facilitating access for Namibian products to export markets with a specific focus on trade with the European Union through strengthening the capacity of the NSI Testing, Inspection and Metrology laboratories based in Walvis Bay, Windhoek, and Lüderitz'," he detailed.

By investing in Namibia's trade infrastructure and quality standards, the EU and Namibia are paving the way for increased export-led growth, industrialization, and job creation. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering a competitive, sustainable, and inclusive Namibian economy.