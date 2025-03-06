Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Crisis - All That Rwanda Wants Is Security for Its People, Says Makolo

Rwanda's government spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, has emphasised that the country wants security and safety for its people and that neighbouring DR Congo should commit to peaceful efforts to address longstanding threats to regional stability.

Speaking to Ghanaian television Joy News on Tuesday, March 4, Makolo stressed that Rwandans need to live in peace, free from the threat of militias across the border, particularly FDLR, a DR Congo-based terrorist militia founded by remnants of the masterminds of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Makolo noted the presence of the Congolese army and its coalition partners near Rwanda's border, which she described as a direct threat to national security.

"For the last couple of years, they have been gathering along our border, planning an attack on Rwanda. This is the core of the problem. We simply want safety and security for our people and peace for the region so that we can continue the critical work of development, which can only be achieved with stability," she added.

Makolo reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to an African-led mediation process to address the crisis, emphasising the importance of regional cooperation.

She pointed to an agreement reached in February between the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which was later endorsed by the African Union.

She highlighted the need to support a new regional mechanism mediated by former Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria and Ethiopia's former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

"Their role is to facilitate a sustainable political solution to the crisis. Rwanda is fully committed to this process, and we urge the DR Congo to demonstrate the political will necessary for a peaceful resolution rather than resorting to military solutions, which have only led to suffering," she said.

When asked about criticisms regarding Africa's ability to resolve the crisis, Makolo dismissed doubts over the effectiveness of regional solutions.

She said the African-led process is "the best and most viable path to peace."

Makolo also criticised DR Congo's governance, saying that the country has failed to secure its citizens and has allowed militias to control its eastern region.

She urged the DR Congo to take responsibility for its people's safety to ensure peace and security in the region.

UK's suspension of aid to Rwanda

Asked about the UK government's recent announcement of the suspension of aid to Rwanda over its alleged involvement in the DR Congo conflict, Makolo described the move as punitive and politically motivated.

"It is punitive. They are politicising development assistance. The UK has been a strong partner in Rwanda's progress, and we appreciate that. However, penalising the people of Rwanda for prioritising national security is unjust. Instead, they should support our efforts to maintain stability and progress," she said.

She accused the UK of siding with DR Congo despite the latter's active role in escalating the crisis.

"DR Congo has failed to govern its territory and provide security for its citizens. Instead of holding them accountable, some international actors are choosing to penalise Rwanda. We will not be blackmailed into compromising our national security because, without safety, no development is possible."

"We cannot be held responsible for the chaos in DR Congo, a country the size of Western Europe, which continues to persecute its own people," she added.

She also noted the plight of Congolese Tutsi refugees who have lived in Rwanda for nearly three decades due to insecurity, stating that they deserve to return home only if it is safe.

She reaffirmed Rwanda's support for the African mediation process and urged all stakeholders, including international partners, to back it instead of imposing punitive measures.