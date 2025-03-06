Uganda: Five Dead, 21 Injured in Kampala-Bombo Road Crash

6 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Five people have died, and 21 others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Mayanja Valley along the Kampala-Bombo Road last night, police have confirmed.

Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura said the accident involved nine vehicles and a motorcycle.

Preliminary findings indicate that the driver of a Fuso Super Grande truck (UBK 769A), traveling from Kampala to Bombo, lost control while descending Mayanja Valley and plowed into multiple vehicles and a motorcycle.

"The crash instantly claimed the lives of five occupants from the affected vehicles and the motorcycle rider, while 21 passengers in different Toyota Hiace taxis sustained injuries," Kananura said in a statement.

The injured were rushed to Mulago Hospital, while the deceased were taken to Mulago City Mortuary for post-mortem examinations. The vehicles have been towed to Kawempe Police Station as investigations continue.

Police have urged motorists to observe road safety measures, including proper vehicle maintenance, adherence to speed limits, and defensive driving, to prevent similar tragedies.

The vehicles involved include:

  • Toyota Noah (UBQ 745N)
  • Toyota Hiace (UAY 704B)
  • Toyota Hiace (UAT 652K)
  • Toyota Hiace (UBD 829G)
  • Toyota Hiace (UAV 026F)
  • Toyota Hiace (UBD 483N)
  • Toyota Corolla (UAL 333C)
  • Toyota Sienta (UBQ 062B)
  • Fuso Super Grande (UBK 769A)
  • Yamaha motorcycle (UES 773K)

