Lesotho: Govt Bids to Enhance Service Delivery

The government has taken steps to enhance accountability and transparency in service delivery by introducing client service charters for civil servants.

Speaking at the launch of the charters at 'Manthabiseng Convention Centre yesterday, Prime Minister Sam Matekane emphasized the need for public servants to fulfill their mandate efficiently and ethically.

Mr Matekane urged civil servants to provide valuable, timely services while avoiding corruption and bribery.

"It is the government's responsibility to deliver quality services to the people on time. You must serve as it is your duty, avoid corruption, and stop taking bribes. Our government promised to improve service delivery, and the service charters are part of executing that commitment," Mr Matekane said.

He acknowledged public concerns regarding poor service delivery across various ministries and affirmed the government's dedication to addressing these issues.

"We have developed service charters to ensure transparency and accountability. The charters outline the services provided by each ministry, the required documents for accessing those services, the costs involved, and the expected turnaround time. Additionally, a contact centre--80010100--has been established for the public to lodge complaints."

Mr Matekane also emphasized that Principal Secretaries bore the responsibility of ensuring that services were delivered as mandated. He stressed the importance of equipping them with the necessary skills to perform their duties effectively and efficiently.

For his part, Minister of Public Service, Stephen Mputi, reiterated the government's commitment to delivering services transparently and accountably. He emphasized that citizens had the right to receive services in an effective and dignified manner.

He highlighted the role of client service charters in fostering transparency, improving efficiency, and professionalizing the public service. He further explained that the charters entail stakeholder engagement, leadership development programs, institutionalizing social dialogue, and collective bargaining within the public service.

"The government must ensure that citizens are aware of the services they are entitled to, the costs involved, and the expected delivery time. Likewise, citizens should hold the government accountable when services are not delivered as promised. Today marks the beginning of a collaborative journey between the government and its citizens towards improved and dignified service delivery," Mr Mputi stated.

Minister of Youth, Gender, and Social Development, Pitso Lesaoana alongside his Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs, and Police counterpart, Lebona Lephema, presented their respective client service charters at the event. They pledged to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery and outlined the processes the public should follow if they experienced mistreatment by public servants.