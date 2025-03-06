Lesotho: Teacher Who 'Stabbed' Student to Represent Himself in Court

A PHUTHIATSANA High School teacher accused of stabbing his student in December last year has chosen to represent himself in his trial before the Maseru Magistrates Court.

The 32-year-old Motlatsi Molise allegedly stabbed his student, Tšepiso Mabathoana, multiple times with "an instrument" and bit her lip at Borokhoaneng, Maseru, on 3 December 2024. Ms Mabathoana was left in a critical condition and hospitalised.

Molise was arrested by Thamae Police and appeared before Magistrate Lerato Ntelane on 5 December 2024, facing an aggravated assault charge.

According to the charge sheet, "...the said accused (Molise) did unlawfully and intentionally assault one Tšepiso Mabathoana, thus causing grievous bodily injuries using an instrument, to wit; stabbing her five times on the left shoulder, biting her on the lip, stabbing her three times on the left hand, and once on the left side of the stomach..."

Despite opposition from the Crown, which argued that Mabathoana was in critical condition and could succumb to her injuries--potentially elevating the charge to murder--Magistrate Ntelane granted Molise bail on 9 December 2024 after the victim was declared stable.

During his court appearance this week, Molise, who was unrepresented, informed the court that he would act as his own legal counsel.

Magistrate Ntelane cautioned him about the severity of the charge, which carries a penalty of up to eight years in prison or a fine of M15,000. She advised him to seek legal aid if he could not afford a lawyer. But he insisted on representing himself.

Magistrate Ntelane set down the trial for 6 to 7 May 2025 and ordered Molise to return to court for a routine remand on 24 March 2025.