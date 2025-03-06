Lesotho: A Critical Examination of the 2025/2026 Kingdom of Lesotho Budget

- Theme and Strategic Direction
- Macroeconomic Stability and Fiscal Prudence
- Sectoral Focus and Investments
Agriculture & Industrialization: Increased investments in irrigation schemes, value chains, and the wool/mohair sectors support economic self-sufficiency (FAO, 2025).
ICT & Digitalization: Significant funding for ICT infrastructure, broadband expansion, and AI policy development aligns with global digital transformation trends (ITU, 2024).
- Employment and Private Sector Growth
- Social Protection and Equity Considerations
Review and Comments
- Economic Diversification Needs Urgency
- Debt Management and Fiscal Risks
- Public Sector Wage Bill
- Transparency and Implementation Gaps
- Climate Resilience and Green Energy Expansion
Suggestions for Improvement
- Strengthen Domestic Revenue Generation
- Broaden export-oriented industries beyond just textiles (AfDB, 2025).
- Foster public-private partnerships to draw in foreign direct investment (FDI) in new sectors (World Bank, 2024).
- Introduce progressive tax policies for high-income individuals while providing tax relief for SMEs (Lesotho Revenue Authority, 2025).
- Reduce Wage Bill through Structural Reforms
- Enforce strict hiring regulations in the public sector (Ministry of Finance, 2025).
- Carry out a performance-based review of the workforce to enhance efficiency (ILO, 2024).
- Enhance Industrial Policy and Private Sector Investment
- Accelerate the commissioning of the Ha Belo Industrial Estate and the implementation of SEZ policies (Ministry of Trade & Industry, 2025).
- Fast-track the Investment Climate Action Plan (ICAP) to cut through bureaucratic obstacles (AfDB, 2025).
- Improve Monitoring and Evaluation of Key Projects
- Create an independent oversight body to monitor public investments (Ministry of Planning, 2025).
- Digitize budget execution and reporting to enable real-time tracking of expenditures (World Bank, 2024).
- Expand Green Economy and Sustainability Efforts
- Establish carbon credit markets to draw in climate finance (UNEP, 2025).
- Boost climate-smart agriculture with funding for drought-resistant crops and reforestation initiatives (FAO, 2025).
Final Thoughts
The 2025/26 Budget is ambitious and tackles essential economic priorities. However, effective policy execution and accountability are vital for achieving the intended growth and fiscal sustainability. The government needs to lessen its dependence on SACU, diversify domestic industries, and manage spending wisely to foster a resilient and inclusive economy.
Written by: Adelakun O. Johnson (PhD), Prof. of Economics, Economics Department, National University Of Lesotho, Roma Campus, Lesotho.
Email: johnsonadelakun@gmail.co.m / oj.adelakun@nul.ls
