Lesotho: Police Urge Dr Mofubelu's Sexual Harassment Victims to Come Forward

ALLEGATIONS of sexual harassment against medical practitioner, Hlalele Mofubelu, have prompted more women to come forward, sharing their harrowing experiences with the doctor.

Dr Mofubelu made headlines last week after this publication reported multiple allegations of sexual misconduct during his medical consultations with female clients. Several women claim that the doctor, who has been practicing since 1998, engaged in inappropriate behaviour under the guise of medical examinations.

The Lesotho Times last week published testimonies of four women who claimed to have been harassed by Dr Mofubelu.

And this week, Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) spokesperson, Senior Superintendent (SSP) Mpiti Mopeli, urged victims to report their cases to the authorities.

"Police act when a case has been reported, so I urge victims to come forward and report the matter to the Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU). That unit is dedicated to handling such cases, and only once a report has been filed can the police take action," SSP Mopeli said.

He confirmed that, as of now, no formal complaints regarding Dr Mofubelu had been filed with the police.

A 36-year-old Maseru woman, speaking anonymously, alleged that in 2016, Dr Mofubelu sexually harassed her by inserting his finger into her private parts while using a stethoscope to listen to her heartbeat.

"He was my gynaecologist during my first pregnancy in 2016. He would conduct those unusual examinations, but I brushed them off, assuming they were part of standard procedures. Since they happened throughout my pregnancy, I believed they were necessary," she said.

"After giving birth via C-section, I returned to him because I was experiencing complications from the surgery. People with C-sections are prone to flu and chest pains, and I had similar symptoms. I went with my husband for the consultation."

According to the woman, Dr Mofubeli then asked her husband to step outside so he could examine her--her first red flag.

"He requested privacy, and while I was initially concerned, I thought maybe he needed to focus on the examination. He instructed me to breathe in and out while using the stethoscope. I was wearing a T-shirt and leggings, but he asked me to remove my clothing. I took off my top, and he continued.

"He then told me to lie on the examination bed and gave me a patient gown. He instructed me to take off my clothes and lower my underwear to my knees," she recalled.

During the examination, Dr Mofubeli allegedly placed his stethoscope on her chest while attempting to insert his fingers into her private parts.

"I couldn't understand how that was relevant to my symptoms. He pressed himself against me, telling me to keep breathing in and out as he continued. The way he did it was deeply uncomfortable. I also believe he was using the stethoscope to gauge whether what he was doing would arouse me--his behaviour was unsettling," she said.

She left the consultation room feeling traumatized and confided in her husband, who was furious and wanted to confront Dr Mofubeli.

"I felt embarrassed and humiliated. I told my husband I would never go back to him again. He was livid and wanted to confront him, but I calmed him down, and we decided to let it go.

"Like many other victims, I never reported the incident to the police. At the time, I didn't realize I wasn't the only one. I just wanted to forget it. I also doubted that people would believe me--it would have been my word against his."

Following that experience, she consulted other male doctors but never encountered similar behaviours from them.

Another woman, whose family had used Dr Mofubeli's services, recalled an unsettling comment from her mother in 2012.

"My mother was ill, and since he was our family doctor, I planned to take her to his clinic. Before we left home, she mentioned that she needed to wear 'presentable' underwear because Dr Mofubeli liked seeing women naked. She said he always instructed her to undress during consultations.

"I was furious and wanted to confront him, but my mother refused, so I let it go. Personally, I never experienced anything inappropriate, but over time, I heard more stories about him. When I asked a doctor friend about it, he simply laughed it off, as if it wasn't surprising," she said.

A third woman, 50-year-old Mamoliehi Khiba, left Dr Mofubeli's clinic in tears after he allegedly attempted to force himself on her in September 2023.

She had sought medical attention following a car accident that left her with a bump on her forehead and broken ribs.

"...I still get chills when I think about that incident. A few days after the accident, I visited him for treatment. My forehead was swollen from hitting the windscreen, and I had fractured ribs.

"He instructed me to get on the bed for an examination. But as he was examining me, he tried to get on top of me. I couldn't believe my eyes. When I confronted him, he told me to leave, saying I 'knew too much.' He even refused to issue me a sick note," she said.

"I left the clinic devastated and crying. I felt so ashamed that I didn't even tell my partner, who had accompanied me. When he asked what was wrong, I lied and said my ribs were hurting. I wasn't sure if he would believe me, and I was embarrassed," Ms. Khiba added.

Human rights organisation, HeForShe, led by Advocate Mamosa Mohlabula-Nokana, confirmed receiving similar complaints about Dr Mofubeli from two other women.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We advised them to report the matters to the police because this falls outside our jurisdiction--we handle civil matters. Based on their accounts, the incidents qualify as sexual offenses under the Sexual Offenses Act of 2003. We also recommended that they escalate the matter to the Medical Council of Lesotho, which regulates medical practitioners," she said.

Adv Mohlabula-Nokana acknowledged the difficulties women face in reporting sexual offenses, especially those with a public status.

"It takes immense courage for victims to speak out. Many urban women, particularly those with status, fear losing their reputations, families, or partners. Unfortunately, they do not heal until the issue is addressed."

She also criticized the police, stating that their treatment of victims discouraged reporting.

"The police don't make it easy either. Many victims face humiliation, especially in cases where there was no penetration," she said.

Dr Mofubelu has since rubbished the allegations, citing a smear campaign.

Attempts to obtain comment from the Medical Council of Lesotho were unsuccessful, as calls went unanswered.