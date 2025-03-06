Lesotho: LTDC Drives Tourism Sensitization Campaign

--Engages Butha-Buthe communities, schools

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) recently organized a pivotal event in Butha-Buthe to sensitize primary schools and local communities about the importance of tourism.

Led by LTDC's Public Relations Officer, Molapo Matela, the initiative emphasized that tourism is a priority sector in Lesotho, crucial for economic growth and community development.

The event took place at Moteng RC Primary School and Phelandaba Primary School, where local communities--including Tomaketsa, Khau, Ha Tlebere, Phakela, Linotsing, Ha Mpotla, Vukazenzele, and Phelendaba--gathered to learn about the multifaceted benefits of tourism.

"Attraction refers to the unique features that draw visitors to a destination. In the case of Butha-Buthe, the stunning Maluti Mountains, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant local crafts serve as significant attractions," Mr Matela stated.

The LTDC showcased these elements through engaging presentations, encouraging students to appreciate their surroundings and consider how they could contribute to promoting these attractions.

He also discussed the importance of improving infrastructure, such as roads and transportation, to facilitate easier access for tourists visiting Butha-Buthe.

"The LTDC emphasized the need for local businesses to develop and improve their offerings to cater to tourists. Gatherings were held to teach community members about hospitality and customer service, essential skills for those interested in tourism-related jobs," he added.

Awareness is crucial for fostering a tourism-friendly environment.

The LTDC's outreach efforts were aimed at raising awareness about the economic and social benefits of tourism. By educating communities, they hoped to inspire a sense of pride and ownership in promoting Butha-Buthe as a tourist destination.

Inspector Mokoena Natlane from the LMPS Crime Prevention Unit emphasized the importance of prioritizing tourism and urged parents to discourage their children from soliciting money or sweets from tourists, highlighting that such behaviour was a crime.

Phelandaba Primary School principal, Mpona Mahao, expressed gratitude to the LTDC for the valuable message shared with their students, stating, "We will take that into consideration."

The LTDC's sensitization efforts speak to government's strategic plan to exploit tourism for economic growth, identifying the sector as a key area in the National Strategic Development Plan (NSDP) II.

The NSDP II covering the period from 2023/2024 to 2027-28, emphasizes the importance of tourism as one of the key productive sectors for achieving sustainable and inclusive growth.

The plan aims to transform Lesotho's economy from being consumer-based to producer and export driven, with tourism playing a crucial role in this transformation.

Tourism is expected to contribute to job creation, economic diversification and poverty reduction.

The focus is on developing and promoting Lesotho cultural and natural attractions, to lure more visitors and investment.

NSDP II outlines these key initiatives to boost tourism in Lesotho:

1. Infrastructure Development: Improving roads, airports, and other infrastructure to make tourist sites more accessible.

2. Cultural and Heritage Tourism: Promoting Lesotho's rich cultural heritage, including traditional music, dance, and crafts, as well as historical sites.

3. Eco-Tourism: Leveraging Lesotho's natural beauty, such as its mountains, waterfalls, and national parks, to attract eco-tourists.

4. Marketing and Promotion: Enhancing marketing efforts to raise awareness of Lesotho as a tourist destination, both locally and internationally.

5. Capacity Building: Training and developing skills within the tourism sector to improve service quality and visitor experience.

6. Public-Private Partnerships: Encouraging collaboration between the government and private sector to invest in and develop tourism projects.

These initiatives aim to create a more vibrant and sustainable tourism sector that can contribute significantly to Lesotho's economic growth and development.