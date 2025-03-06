Lesotho Prepares for Osaka Expo 2025

LESOTHO is gearing up to participate in the upcoming Osaka Expo 2025 in Kansai, Japan, where it intends to create new opportunities for Lesotho products in the international marketplace.

Held under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives", the Expo, which will run for six months from 13 April to 13 October 2025, aims to create a future society that prioritises environmental preservation and well-being.

This was revealed during a half-day media workshop hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Business Development, Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC), Basotho Enterprise Development Corporation (BEDCO), Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) and the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) this week in Maseru.

Speaking on behalf of the ministry, Nthabeleng Maphike, said the Expo was a technical tool for promoting trade and investment. The event is expected to foster business growth, establish a global market presence for local products.

She said, as Lesotho prepares for the Osaka Expo 2025, the focus remains on leveraging this global platform to promote sustainable development and drive economic growth for the nation.

Ms Maphike highlighted the importance of incorporating the human element in boosting the private sector's exposure, networking opportunities, market expansion, and global trade. She stressed the ongoing collaboration with the private sector as vital in preparing for the exhibition.

"Our recently launched national brand will also be showcased at the Expo, aiming to communicate the unique values, strengths, and opportunities of Basotho. This will help differentiate Lesotho from its competitors and position it as a desirable destination for businesses and individuals," Ms Maphike said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The workshop aimed to equip media representatives with the necessary information and resources to effectively highlight Lesotho's participation in the Osaka Expo. Ms Maphike encouraged the media to engage actively, emphasising their critical role in showcasing the diverse range of exhibits, innovations, and initiatives that Lesotho will present.

She called for collaboration among media representatives to foster meaningful dialogue, raise awareness, and build mutual trust regarding this global event. Ms Maphike also expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in preparing for the Expo, commending the efforts of the Basotho committee.

Th LNDC National Brand representative, Matšepo Mohau, outlined the objectives of the national branding initiative. She explained that the initiative seeks to enhance Lesotho's international image, attract investors, and boost job creation and economic growth.

The LNDC Corporate Communications Manager, Tiisetso Moremoholo, announced plans to organise a business forum in Osaka on 29 June 2025. This initiative, in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Lesotho in Japan, will invite potential foreign investors for discussions with local private sector representatives.

"LNDC has collaborated with the Lesotho Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Private Sector Foundation to ensure the participation of local businesses in this important event," Ms Moremoholo said.