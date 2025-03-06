Lesotho: Initiation School Operators Charged With Murder

17 February 2025
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Hopolang Mokhopi

THREE initiation school operators have been charged with the murder of an initiate, Matela Matekane, who was allegedly tortured to death.

The accused--Tšolo Cheba (65) of Ha Montši, Sekhobe Masupha (36), and Moreboli Kamo (31) of Ha Letsie, on the outskirts of Maseru--appeared before Magistrate Thabang Tapole, who charged them with murder. They were remanded in custody at the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS).

"On or about 26 January 2025, at or near Ha Nyakane Jorotane in the Maseru district, the accused unlawfully and intentionally assaulted and burned one Matela Matekane, resulting in his death from the injuries sustained," reads part of the charge sheet.

Magistrate Tapole informed the accused of their right to apply for bail at the High Court and to seek legal representation of their choice. He told them the state could provide them with a lawyer if they could not afford one. The trio is scheduled to reappear in court on 18 February 2025.

According to police investigations, Matekane, from Ha Abia, had been visiting relatives in Mantšonyane, Thaba Tseka, when he voluntarily requested to be taken to an initiation school.

Detective Police Constable (DPC) Neo Monaheng stated that Matekane's body was discovered on 26 January 2025 with severe burn injuries.

"When examining the corpse, we discovered deep burns under his feet and several others from his neck to his thighs," DPC Monaheng said.

A pastor from Maseru, Bokang Sekhoane, has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

According to Woman Police Constable (WPC) Letšolo Seutloali from the Child and Gender Protection Unit at Lithoteng Police Station, Sekhoane lured the minor to his home in May 2020, promising her medication for an unspecified illness.

"Upon arriving at his home in Ha Pita, Sekhoane began to pray until the victim fell asleep. She awoke to find him touching her inappropriately. Despite this, he continued to pray until she fell asleep again, at which point he raped her," WPC Seutloali said.

Sekhoane appeared before Magistrate Motlatsi Kolisang in the Maseru Magistrates Court this week, where he was formally charged with rape. He was remanded into custody after failing to pay a M2500 bail deposit.

