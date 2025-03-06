Nigeria: We'll Not Seek Out Terrorists in the Forest for Negotiation, Gov Radda Vows

The governor stated that if the bandits voluntarily surrender, renounce violence, and choose to become law-abiding citizens, they would be reintegrated to society

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has vowed that the state government will not seek out terrorists in the forest for negotiation.

The Governor made this known during a community empowerment programme at Jibiya Local Government Area of the State.

"We will not seek out terrorists in the forest to negotiate. However, if they voluntarily surrender, renounce violence, and choose to become law-abiding citizens, we are open to reintegrating them to society," Governor Radda declared.

The Governor praised the N50 million foods and financial empowerment for youth, aged women, and less privileged, powered by Mustapha Yusuf, the Member representing Jibiya Constituency at the State House of Assembly and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders in the area.

He likened the empowerment programme to the State Government's welfare vision for vulnerable citizens.

"Currently, the State's daily feeding programme for the Ramadan supports 72,000 individuals daily, with projections to feed approximately 2.2 million people before the end of Ramadan," the Governor explained.

Mr Radda equally commended local stakeholders, including the Jibia Local Government Chairman and security agencies, for their ongoing efforts in maintaining regional peace.

Addressing the remaining forest-dwelling bandits, the Governor stated, "If you are ready to surrender and abandon your criminal activities, we are ready to receive you."

He said that leadership is about collective efforts while stressing the importance of unity, and shared responsibility in addressing complex societal challenges.

The event was attended by members of the State Executive Council, the State Legislators, and party chieftains in the area.