Nigeria: Kwara Celebrates As Alimi Abdulrazaq Is Inducted Into Body of Benchers

Eminent personalities and various groups across Kwara State have poured accolades on the Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq on his induction into the Body of Benchers.

Those who celebrated Mutawali AbdulRazaq on the new feat included the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu.

The governor's felicitation message signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye reads:" Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq sends his hearty congratulations to his elder brother and the Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq on his induction as a member of Nigeria's Body of Benchers.

"The Body of Benchers is the body of practitioners of the highest distinction in the legal profession, which is responsible for the formal call to the bar of persons seeking to become legal practitioners as well as disciplining of erring lawyers. His late father, AGF AbdulRazaq SAN) was the chairman of the influential body between 1983 and 1984.

"Governor AbdulRazaq says the feat is a reward for hard work, diligence, discipline, good leadership, and excellent conduct for which the Mutawali is known.

"The governor said the recognition further challenges the Mutawali to continue along the path of ethical leadership, human solidarity, and community service, which have defined his life.

"He asks Allaah to grant the Mutawali long life and good health in the service of God and fatherland."

In his own congratulatory message signed by his chief press secretary, Shehu Yusuf, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, described AbdulRazaq's induction into the Body of Benchers as a well-deserved honour.

He said the added feather to the cap of Mutawali of Ilorin highlighted his contributions to the legal field and his status as the first person from Ilorin Emirate to earn a PhD in law.