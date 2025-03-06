Liberia to Grant Former Refugees Legal Status and Social Protection

Monrovia — The Liberian government has taken a decisive step toward fulfilling its obligations to refugees and vulnerable populations by enforcing Executive Order 144 with immediate effect. The move, announced by the Executive Director of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), Jackson J. Paye, signals a strong commitment by President Joseph Boakai's administration to providing legal status, social protection, and economic inclusion for former refugees, particularly those from Côte d'Ivoire.

Executive Order 144 replaces the now-expired Executive Order 108, signed by former President George Weah in 2022. The new directive aligns with Liberia's international obligations under the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol and ensures that former Ivorian refugees who remained in Liberia after the implementation of the Cessation Clause in June 2022 can access necessary legal and social services without impediments.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the LRRRC headquarters in Congo Town, Paye emphasized that the order is a significant step toward strengthening social protection, easing the path to permanent residency for former refugees, and providing them with essential services such as education, healthcare, and housing. He noted that poverty, unemployment, and inadequate infrastructure continue to pose serious challenges, but the government remains determined to address these issues to ensure stability and dignity for affected individuals.

The Executive Order simplifies legal procedures for former refugees seeking permanent residency in Liberia by fast-tracking documentation processes and making them cost-free. It also provides a pathway for their enrollment in Liberia's social safety net programs, allowing beneficiaries to receive or renew National Identification (ID) cards at no expense, thereby facilitating their full participation in economic activities and national programs.

Paye called on stakeholders, including the media and civil society organizations, to help disseminate information about Executive Order 144. He described the directive as a critical measure to strengthen Liberia's credibility among international partners and reinforce the government's commitment to refugee protection and integration.

"We invite you to help us spread the good news regarding the signing of Executive Order 144 and what it means for Liberia as a government, as well as for the refugee community," he said, assuring that the order will be implemented transparently and efficiently.

He also stressed that the order aligns with Liberia's obligations under the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the LRRRC's Service Delivery Charter. He acknowledged the contributions of his predecessors in laying the groundwork for this milestone, stating that their efforts were instrumental in reaching this momentous achievement.

With the issuance of Executive Order 144, Liberia is reinforcing its responsibilities as a signatory to international conventions that govern refugee rights and status. Paye disclosed that approximately 1,901 former Ivorian refugees residing in Liberia will now have access to civil documentation at no cost, allowing them to move freely, conduct business legally, and contribute to the local economy. He described these measures as essential to upholding human dignity and ensuring that former refugees become fully integrated members of Liberian society.

Paye further explained that all registered former refugees from Côte d'Ivoire who have opted to remain in Liberia beyond June 30, 2022, will benefit from simplified procedures to access services, including healthcare, education, and housing. Their long-term residency status will be regularized at no cost, facilitating their seamless integration into local communities.

He described the Executive Order as a direct outcome of the LRRRC Board Resolution dated December 13, 2024, which was signed by the Board's membership and chaired by Honorable Francis Sakila Nyumalin, Sr., Minister of Internal Affairs. The resolution paved the way for the government's decision to institutionalize protection mechanisms for former refugees.

Paye expressed optimism that the government will continue addressing challenges faced by the LRRRC and strengthen the commission's capacity to serve refugees and vulnerable populations effectively. While Executive Order 144 specifically focuses on Ivorian refugees, he assured that the LRRRC remains committed to addressing the needs of all refugees and persons of concern residing in Liberia, regardless of their nationality.

He confirmed that the LRRRC will collaborate closely with key government agencies, including the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia Immigration Service, the National Identification Registry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Labor, to ensure full and effective implementation of the Executive Order.