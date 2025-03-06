Nigeria: Boko Haram Demands $500,000 Ransom for Judge's Wife, Driver, Orderly

Boko Haram terrorists have demanded a ransom of $500,000 for the release of the wife, police orderly, and driver of Justice Haruna Mshelia, a High Court judge in Borno State.

A family source told Daily Trust that the terrorists rejected an initial offer of $50,000, insisting on the full $500,000 before releasing the remaining captives.

Justice Mshelia was abducted on June 24, 2024, along with his wife, Binta Othman-a magistrate at Wulari Court in Maiduguri-his orderly, and his driver.

The terrorists released Justice Mshelia on September 8 after a substantial ransom was paid, but only on the condition that he raises an additional $500,000 for his family's release.

"We learned that the family managed to raise almost $50,000, but the insurgents turned down the offer, insisting on the full $500,000," a source said.

When contacted for an update on the abducted police orderly, the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, requested more time to consult before making a statement.

Efforts to reach Justice Haruna Mshelia for comments were unsuccessful, as his phone remained unreachable.

Meanwhile, the Dean of the Technology Department at the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), Professor Abubakar Eljuma, remains in captivity.

Sources from the university revealed that the suspected Boko Haram terrorists who abducted him have yet to contact either the university or his family regarding his fate.

Meanwhile, suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday attacked a police station and partially destroyed an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), in Malari, Konduga LGA of Borno State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Borno State Command, ASP Nahum Daso, confirmed the incident saying the attackers met superior firepower and escaped with gunshot wounds.

He, however, said the terrorists only deflated the tyres of the police Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in an attempt to cause damage on vehicles and infrastructure in the vicinity.