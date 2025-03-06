Nigeria: We're Ready to Pay Agency's New Tariffs, Rates - Abia Residents

A cross section of residents of Abia State has said it is ready to pay proposed new tariffs and rates by the State Environmental Protection Agency, adding that the agency had been living up to its responsibilities.

The residents spoke to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the state capital following the government's announcement of the proposal, underlining the need for the agency to take its services further higher.

Jerry Agodi, a foodstuff dealer at Isigate; Henry Odum, a driver at Aba motor park, and Udeme Asuquo, a mobile phone dealer along Bende road, assured that they will pay without complaint.

"If this is the price or sacrifice we will make to encourage the agency and of course the government to sustain what they're doing to keep the state clean, we'll do it," said Okorie Ibe, a mechanic.

The commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu announced the proposal while briefing the press on the outcome of this week's State Executive Council meeting presided by Governor Alex Otti.

"ASEPA is on the verge of implementing their new tariffs and rates across the state. The government will some way offer some assistance in this regard, because waste disposal is seen as a social service .

"However, the citizens will, to a reasonable extent, bear some burden in terms of paying some tariffs for waste disposal services, to make the process more viable and efficient," he said.