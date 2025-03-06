Zimbabwe: Misa, MAZ Urge Mnangagwa to Reject Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, Accuse Muswere of Dishonesty

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe and the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ) are urging the Senate and President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reject the controversial Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, following its passage through the National Assembly this week. The organisations allege the Bill was approved without proper consideration of public concerns.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the two media support bodies called upon Mnangagwa and the Senate to reject the Bill. They warned that if passed and enacted in its current form, it would damage the country's reputation and mark a return to a more restrictive era for media freedom.

"MISA Zimbabwe and MAZ urge the Senate and President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reject the Bill and return it to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services so that it reflects the genuine aspirations of key media stakeholders and the public, as documented in the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

"It is our considered opinion that should the Senate and President approve this proposed law, Zimbabwe will be stuck in the Dark Ages with restrictive legislation that fails to reflect technological advancements. This casts doubt on the government's commitment to implementing comprehensive media reforms in line with regional, continental and international agreements, such as the African Charter on Broadcasting," reads part of the statement.

The two organisations further criticised Information Minister Jenfan Muswere, accusing him of dishonesty. They allege he disregarded concerns raised by the public during public hearings on the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, which were recorded in the report of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

Clause 15 of the Bill would require motorists to obtain a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence before they can acquire a Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) vehicle licence.

During the public hearings, concerns were raised that the Bill unfairly singles out motorists. It was argued that they are the only group required to pay for ZBC radio services, while other citizens can access ZBC via mobile phones, radios, and televisions without charge.

"MISA Zimbabwe and MAZ are particularly disappointed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, the Honourable Jenfan Muswere, who is sponsoring the Bill in Parliament, for seemingly disregarding the input of the public as recorded in the report of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services."

Having passed through the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Bill will now be considered by the Senate before being presented to the President for assent. The Senate is not expected to block the Bill.

MISA Zimbabwe and MAZ, who actively participated in the public hearings last December, have expressed their regret that the Bill fails to incorporate the concerns of the public.

"It is regrettable that the Minister did not consider the views of the hundreds who participated in this public process, nor did he take into account the views of the media stakeholders whose interests MISA Zimbabwe and MAZ represent."

"The Minister ignored the debates of legislators from across the political spectrum, who, to their credit, echoed the views widely expressed by media stakeholders and the public."

The two leading media support bodies in the country have stated that the Bill, by failing to address critical questions regarding the independence of the broadcasting regulatory authority, enhance public participation in the licensing process, and strengthen parliamentary oversight, "makes a mockery of the reform process".

Another key point of contention concerns Minister Muswere's reversal of the 40 percent foreign shareholding allowance in the broadcasting sector. This allowance was originally intended to attract much-needed foreign direct investment into a capital-intensive sector, aligning with the government's "open for business" policy.

The Bill also disregards broader submissions concerning the need to refine the definition of "political content" for community broadcasters, the requirement for transitional clauses in preparation for convergence, and broadcast regulation in the age of Artificial Intelligence.