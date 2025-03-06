Zimbabwe: Ariston Holdings Feels Pinch of RBZ U.S.$ Retention Thresholds

LISTED diversified agricultural concern, Ariston Holdings, says the high retention thresholds put in place by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) are choking smooth flow of operations at a time when export prices are dwindling on the global markets.

Presenting the group's trading update for the first quarter that ended December 31 2024, company secretary Anesu Museta bemoaned the high retentions.

"High cost of production for key inputs such as fertilisers, crop chemicals and payroll coupled with the effects of the 25% RBZ retention on exports at a time when export prices are still constrained has negatively affected the operations," Museta said.

The outcry comes at a time when the RBZ has since increased the retention thresholds further to a maximum of 30% in a bid to shore up the ZWG local currency.

The development has since triggered an outcry from the mining sector, prompting them to plead for a significant reduction.

Meanwhile, during the current year, tea production volume at 496btonnes was 31% than the prior comparative year where 716 tonnes was realized attributable to the extremely hot and dry weather experienced in the first quarter of the year.

"Macadamia production volumes were 4% below the prior comparative period. None of the macadamia nuts sold in this period were from the current season. To preserve water for commercial crops, water-intensive crops such as potatoes weren't grown, resulting in a decline in revenue from other products," Museta said.

Revenue for the first half of the year was USD 2,427,642, which was 7% below the previous comparative period, primarily due to a decrease in export tea volumes. This decrease, coupled with a 27% increase in production costs, caused the Group to register a gross loss for the period

"The Group anticipates an improved selling season for the current year, but also expects the operating environment to remain challenging. Therefore, the focus will continue to be on cost control measures and driving revenue.

"Furthermore, the group has opted not to declare a dividend due to the need to revitalise productive assets and maintain available cash resources," Museta added.