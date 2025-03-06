Zimbabwe: Drug Mule Jailed for 6kg Dagga Stash

A female drug dealer has been arrested and dragged to court for possession of over six kilogrammes of marijuana.

The accused person, Siphelile Kufa (33), appeared at Beitbridge Magistrates' Court facing charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

She was convicted of the offence and sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

Circumstances were that on March 3, 2025, detectives, acting on a tip-off, confronted Kufa at the Masvingo turn-off in Beitbridge and asked to search her luggage.

Upon opening the accused person's bag, police officers found 6,2 kg of dagga stashed inside.

The drugs, with a street value of US$626, were weighed in Kufa's presence before she was taken into custody.

She had no permit or licence authorising her to be in possession of the banned substances.