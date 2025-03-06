Zimbabwe's Constitution Now Instrumental in Enriching Individuals At Expense of the Vast Majority - Churches Say

CHURCHES have urged the government to respect the rule of law and Constitution amid calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his tenure.

Zanu PF is currently facing internal divisions, with one faction supporting Mnangagwa's third term and another demanding adherence to constitutional limits. Mnangagwa is currently serving his second and final term.

Several government ministers and parliamentarians have publicly supported the move to disregard the constitution and extend Mnangagwa's rule until 2030.

The third term push has been largely criticised and condemned by opposition politicians, churches and civil society organisations.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) called for adherence to the constitution, rule of law, and good governance. The churches urged leaders to prioritize transparency, accountability, inclusivity, and the rights of marginalized Zimbabweans.

"As the church, we advocate for the upholding of the constitution, the rule of law, and good governance. This necessitates a commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

"We urge the government and all leaders to ensure that policies promote inclusivity and protect the rights of all Zimbabweans, particularly the marginalized," ZCC said.

"The constitution and democracy have become tools for enriching a few elites, with those responsible for upholding them failing the nation, leading to a loss of trust in political leadership and state institutions.

"As a country, we find ourselves in a situation where our constitution and constitutional democracy have become nothing more than instruments of protecting and enriching a few individuals, devoid of significance for the vast majority and the ethos of Zimbabwe's war of liberation.

"Those entrusted with upholding our constitution are failing the nation. Our trust in political leadership across the political divide has eroded, along with our confidence in the state institutions of our democracy, parliament and the judiciary."