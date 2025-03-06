Zimbabwe: Police Flags Rising Child Sexual Abuse Cases - Threaten to Arrest Parents, Relatives Who Conceal Offences

PARENTS and relatives who conceal or assist child sexual abuses will be arrested, police have warned.

This comes at a time Zimbabwe is facinga rise in sexual abuse and rape cases involving minors with perpetrators mainly being people close to their families.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), in some situations, parents play a key role in either protecting the perpetrators or covering up the abuse.

In a statement Wednesday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, "It is disturbing to note that some of these perpetrators are people who are expected to provide a safe and nurturing environment for these children

Instead, they are exploiting and abusing the trust placed in them.

"In some cases, the parents will be at the forefront in either assisting the perpetrators or in concealing the offenses. The ZRP warns parents and relatives who sweep these cases of sexual abuse under the carpet that they risk being arrested for defeating or obstructing the course of justice."

Nyathi also urged the public to report any cases of child abuse to the police.

"Members of the public are implored to come forward and join hands with the Police in the fight against child sexual abuse.

"Traditional leaders and the church are implored to partner the ZRP in the ongoing awareness campaigns against rape and child sexual abuse in the country," he added.

Meanwhile ZRP is investigating the rape of a 13 year-old girl in Murewa and a 14-year-old girl in Lusulu by their close relatives.