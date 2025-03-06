Tunisia: President of Republic Discusses With PM Progress of Govt Work and a Number of Draft Laws and Decrees

5 March 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, March 5 — The progress of government work and the review of several draft laws and decrees were the main topics of discussion during the meeting between President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Kamel Madouri on Wednesday afternoon at the Carthage Palace.

The Head of State emphasised that top priority must be given to drafts related to social and economic aspects, based on radical approaches that break with the burdensome legal legacy of the past, which the people have rejected and must be completely eliminated, according to a Presidency statement.

The President of the Republic also extensively addressed administrative services, stressing the need to simplify and facilitate them to better serve citizens.

He pointed out that full responsibility must be assigned to those who fail to uphold these standards, whether due to negligence, carelessness, or, in many cases, intentional misconduct.

The Head of State added that Tunisia is full of competent people, and within the administration, there are those who have not been given their due recognition despite their dedication and hard work.

He emphasised that the primary criterion for selection should be a strong sense of national responsibility.

The President noted that many of those whose rights were neglected are capable of replacing those who have failed in their duties.

He also highlighted that many holders of university degrees are equally capable of taking on responsibilities and contributing to the battle for national liberation, according to the statement.

