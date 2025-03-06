South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Meet With Gauteng Provincial Executive

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the provincial cabinet this morning.

In a statement on Wednesday, The Presidency said the meeting was part of a two-day oversight visit conducted by the President accompanied by Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

"President Ramaphosa will commence his oversight visit to Gauteng with a meeting...with the Gauteng Provincial Executive.

"The meeting will be the fourth engagement between the National Executive and provincial governments following recent interactions between the President and the provincial governments of Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo," the statement explained.

The oversight visits to provinces are part of efforts to enhance coordination between the two levels of government.

"The Provincial Executive will present to the President its 5-year program aligned to the priorities of the 7th Administration. The meeting will also discuss various approaches to service delivery issues including interventions to improve service delivery at local government level.

"These engagements by the President seek to enhance intergovernmental coordination and improve service delivery in line with the priorities of the 7th Administration and the integration and partnership called for by the District Development Model," the statement read.

The engagement with the provincial government will be a precursor to an engagement with the Johannesburg Metro Council on Friday which will be followed by a stakeholder engagement.