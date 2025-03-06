South Africa: SA Secures Market Access for Fresh Table Grapes to the Philippines

As South Africa's agricultural sector continues to drive economic growth, the country has successfully gained market access to export fresh table grapes to the Philippines.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen announced the development in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

This marks a significant achievement for South Africa's agricultural industry, with producers now able to export table grapes to the Philippines.

"The market was opened on 26 February 2025, which means that producers can start exporting table grapes to the Philippines. The negotiations for this market started on 20 January 2015 and took about 10 years to get market access," Steenhuisen said.

The Minister highlighted South Africa's position as one of the top five global exporters of table grapes. He also underscored the vital role the industry plays in the country's economy, contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings, employment generation, and agricultural growth.

According to the South African Table Grape Industry (SATI), approximately 55% of the country's table grape exports are destined for the European Union (EU), while 20% are sent to the United Kingdom (UK).

During the 2022/23 season, a total of 63 million cartons of table grapes were exported, with the industry providing jobs to around 86 870 seasonal workers and 14 843 permanent employees.

Steenhuisen noted that the opening of the Philippines market will also advance the Department of Agriculture's empowerment initiatives, particularly in fostering participation by black farmers in international export markets.

He also noted that expanding access to agricultural markets will drive increased production, boost exports, and enhance the sector's contribution to South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP).

"Just yesterday, data released by Statistics South Africa shows that our economy expanded by 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, with agriculture being one of the sectors that primarily drove this growth with better performance in livestock, some field crops and fruits," the Minister said.

To ensure the successful exportation of fresh table grapes to the Philippines, the Minister said South African exporters must comply with the applicable phytosanitary and food safety standards, as outlined in the final phytosanitary import conditions for the export of fresh table grapes to the Philippines.

The Minister urged interested exporters, including production units and packhouses, to register with the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DALRRD) to obtain the necessary codes: a DALRRD production unit code and packhouse code.

"Growers of registered production units must implement good agricultural practices, which must include orchard sanitation, use of integrated pest management or adequate control measures, to ensure that the Philippines' identified quarantine pests of fresh table grapes are eliminated during the production period.

"It is pivotal that producers comply with the phytosanitary import conditions for the export of fresh table grapes from SA to the Philippines in order to safeguard this market as it took a very long time to negotiate and obtain market access," Steenhuisen said.

He said an announcement will be made when the first consignment is ready for loading.

The final phytosanitary import conditions for the export of fresh table grapes from South Africa to the Philippines are obtainable from the DALRRD website: https://www.dalrrd.gov.za/images/Branches/AgricProducHealthFoodSafety/PlantProductionHealth/PlantHealth/export-from-sa/specialexportprotocols-prog-dir/phillipines/final-workplan-south-africa-table-grapes.pdf.