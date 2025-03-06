Africa: Announcement of a Visa Restriction Policy Targeting Foreign Officials and Others Facilitating Illegal Migration into the United States

5 March 2025
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

Securing our nation’s borders is critically important to making America safer, stronger, and more prosperous.  Countries along migratory routes must do their part to prevent and deter the transit of aliens seeking to illegally enter the United States.  Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign government officials, including immigration and customs officials, airport and port authority officials, and others believed to be responsible for knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States, including through failure to enforce immigration laws or establishing and implementing policies and practices that knowingly facilitate the transit of aliens intending to illegally immigrate into the United States via the U.S. southwest border.

This new policy will complement our existing 3C policy, expanded in 2024, pertaining to private sector actors who knowingly provide transportation and travel services designed primarily for illegal aliens traveling to the United States.

These measures will continue until those officials take responsibility for ensuring there are policies in place and existing laws are enforced to prevent the transit of such individuals.  America will not back down when it comes to defending our national security interests.

This visa restriction policy is pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which authorizes the Secretary of State to render inadmissible any alien whose entry into the Unites States “would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”  Certain family members may also be covered by these restrictions.

